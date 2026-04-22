Max Carter-Brown

Lecturer, Evolutionary Biology, Anglia Ruskin University

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Max joined ARU in November 2023 and is a member of the Biomedical Research Group.

From 2020 to 2021, Max worked as a Senior Bioinformatician at the Wellcome Sanger Research Institute on the Darwin Tree of Life project, which aims to sequence the genome of every eukaryote in Great Britain and Ireland. Here, Max worked on bioinformatics pipelines and software to process the large amounts of data flowing through the project. Max also worked on plant genomics, in particular the assembly of complex plant mitochondria, and apple tree population genomics.

During Max's PhD and beyond, he has collaborated with many institutions, including the Royal Botanical Gardens Edinburgh (RGBE), Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland, and Cambridge Botanical Gardens. He is a research associate at both RGBE, and the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Research interests

Max's research interests include:

Plant hybridisation, especially in taxonomically complex groups and across ploidy levels

Host-parasite interactions in (hemi)parasitic plants, using Eyebrights (Euphrasia) as a case study.

Mitochondrial genome structure and diversity across vascular plants

Somatic mutation genomics in long-lived trees such as oaks

–present Lecturer, Evolutionary Biology, Anglia Ruskin University

Experience