Eckrich Serves Up The Taste Of Home And Feel-Good Moments With Campaign Celebrating Bold Flavor For Grilling Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eckrich Also Unveils New Andouille Smoked Sausage Link, Bringing a Smoky, Spicy Twist to its Lineup

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eckrich®, the beloved brand known for its delicious smoked sausages and deli meats, unveils the latest iteration of its national campaign“The Sausage That Takes You Home.” The campaign celebrates grilling season by highlighting how Eckrich Smoked Sausage delivers ease, bold flavor and the warmth of home across everyday grilling occasions.

The campaign builds on the success of the 2025 launch of“The Sausage That Takes You Home”, continuing the brand's focus on the comfort and familiarity of home-centered moments. The next chapter heads to the grill, where the sizzle is loud, the laughs come easy and everyone is welcome around the table. Featuring the Eckrich Cheddar Smoked Sausage Link, alongside Rope Sausage and L'il Smokies Cocktail Sausages, the campaign showcases how one bite of Eckrich Smoked Sausage transports people, alongside their grills, to the Eckrich home. The campaign introduces a reimagined Eckrich family, bringing new energy to familiar characters as unexpected guests arrive and gather around the table.

In tandem with the campaign, Eckrich is introducing its Andouille Smoked Sausage Link, turning up the heat at the table. This smoky, flavor-packed addition delivers just the right kick and builds on the momentum of Eckrich Andouille Smoked Sausage Rope, which has been winning over grillers since its debut in May 2024.