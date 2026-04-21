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Over 200 Teens Held by ISIS-Linked ADF Rescued
(MENAFN) Ugandan and Congolese troops have liberated more than 200 captive teenagers from an Islamic State-linked militant stronghold in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities announced Sunday, following a joint military offensive that left several fighters dead and an arsenal of weapons seized.
The rescue operation unfolded last week along the River Epulu, where forces stormed a camp operated by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) — an IS-affiliated insurgent group — and overran positions held by the outfit's "notorious" commander Ssebagala, also known as Mzee Mayor, according to a press release issued by the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF).
The freed captives ranged in age from early to late adolescence, and many bore the visible toll of prolonged abuse and neglect.
"Among those rescued was a 14-year-old girl, the youngest, while the oldest was a 19-year-old boy. Many recounted harsh conditions in captivity, including lack of food, forced labor, and punishment for disobedience," the UPDF said.
The UPDF further disclosed that a number of the teenagers were in deteriorating physical condition, showing signs of untreated malaria, respiratory infections, and severe exhaustion stemming from their time in captivity.
The ADF has terrorized eastern Congo for decades. Originally a Ugandan Islamist armed movement, the group formally pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019 and has since cemented its status as one of the most lethal and feared militant organizations operating in the region — responsible for a relentless trail of massacres, abductions, and bombings across a sprawling conflict zone.
In response to a surge in deadly cross-border raids and urban bombings, Ugandan and Congolese forces launched Operation Shujaa in late 2021 to systematically degrade the ADF's capabilities. Despite the campaign, the group has continued to mount devastating attacks on civilian communities.
The scale of its recent brutality is stark. Earlier this month, the Congolese army reported that ADF militants killed at least 43 civilians and torched 44 homes in the locality of Bafwakowa in Ituri province. In January, fighters descended on the village of Apakulu, also in Ituri — burning a structure with 15 men trapped inside, executing seven more along a road, and killing three additional civilians in surrounding communities. In June 2023, the group crossed into Uganda, plundered Lhubiriha Secondary School, set its dormitories ablaze, and massacred at least 25 children.
Despite the enduring threat, the Ugandan military said joint operations have sharply accelerated since January, "leading to significant gains" — with Sunday's mass rescue standing as one of the most tangible markers of that progress to date.
The rescue operation unfolded last week along the River Epulu, where forces stormed a camp operated by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) — an IS-affiliated insurgent group — and overran positions held by the outfit's "notorious" commander Ssebagala, also known as Mzee Mayor, according to a press release issued by the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF).
The freed captives ranged in age from early to late adolescence, and many bore the visible toll of prolonged abuse and neglect.
"Among those rescued was a 14-year-old girl, the youngest, while the oldest was a 19-year-old boy. Many recounted harsh conditions in captivity, including lack of food, forced labor, and punishment for disobedience," the UPDF said.
The UPDF further disclosed that a number of the teenagers were in deteriorating physical condition, showing signs of untreated malaria, respiratory infections, and severe exhaustion stemming from their time in captivity.
The ADF has terrorized eastern Congo for decades. Originally a Ugandan Islamist armed movement, the group formally pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019 and has since cemented its status as one of the most lethal and feared militant organizations operating in the region — responsible for a relentless trail of massacres, abductions, and bombings across a sprawling conflict zone.
In response to a surge in deadly cross-border raids and urban bombings, Ugandan and Congolese forces launched Operation Shujaa in late 2021 to systematically degrade the ADF's capabilities. Despite the campaign, the group has continued to mount devastating attacks on civilian communities.
The scale of its recent brutality is stark. Earlier this month, the Congolese army reported that ADF militants killed at least 43 civilians and torched 44 homes in the locality of Bafwakowa in Ituri province. In January, fighters descended on the village of Apakulu, also in Ituri — burning a structure with 15 men trapped inside, executing seven more along a road, and killing three additional civilians in surrounding communities. In June 2023, the group crossed into Uganda, plundered Lhubiriha Secondary School, set its dormitories ablaze, and massacred at least 25 children.
Despite the enduring threat, the Ugandan military said joint operations have sharply accelerated since January, "leading to significant gains" — with Sunday's mass rescue standing as one of the most tangible markers of that progress to date.
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