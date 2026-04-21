Josh Allen Calls Fatherhood A 'Blessing', Says It Changed His Mindset

Josh Allen has shared his experience of becoming a first-time father, describing the phase as "a blessing" and crediting his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, for her unwavering support, according to E! News. Weeks after welcoming their baby girl, the Buffalo Bills quarterback said parenthood has already brought a shift in his mindset, both personally and professionally.

'The best version of myself'

"It definitely changes your mindset a little bit," Allen said during a press conference. "I'm very excited. I think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects, in my professional career and my personal life. It's such a blessing," as per the outlet.

Praise for 'rockstar' wife

Allen also praised Steinfeld, calling her an "absolute rockstar" for managing responsibilities at home while supporting his career. "She's doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here with my teammates," he said, adding that it is a "special time" for the family, according to E! News.

Embracing the 'special time'

Despite the challenges of caring for a newborn, Allen said he is embracing the experience fully. "No, I'm not getting much sleep, but I wouldn't want it any other way. It's very rewarding," he noted.

The NFL star had earlier expressed excitement about fatherhood ahead of his daughter's birth, stating that becoming a dad would be the most important role of his life. Meanwhile, Steinfeld also shared her joy after the baby's arrival earlier this month, saying she is "unbelievably happy" and cherishing the "newborn bliss," according to E! News.

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