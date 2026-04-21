Literature Museum Draws 2,800 Visitors On Open Doors Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has participated in the global celebration of International Day for Monuments and Sites, welcoming thousands to explore its rich history and cultural landmarks, AzerNEWS reports.

One of the key highlights was the special "Open Doors" event at the Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, where nearly 2,800 visitors immersed themselves in the country's literary heritage.

The museum, known for housing an extensive collection of Azerbaijani literary works, attracted a diverse crowd. Middle school students, university professors and students, as well as foreign residents, all gathered to learn about the towering figures of Azerbaijani literature.

Guided tours throughout the day offered visitors an in-depth look at the museum's vast collection of manuscripts, artefacts, and interactive displays, shedding light on Azerbaijan's centuries-old literary traditions.

For many, the "Open Doors Day" served as an enlightening opportunity to connect with Azerbaijan's cultural roots.

Visitors explored the exhibits that celebrated the profound contributions of Azerbaijani writers, poets, and philosophers.

The day offered the perfect opportunity for both locals and visitors to deepen their knowledge of Azerbaijani heritage in a welcoming and accessible environment.

The Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature is one of the most significant cultural institutions in Azerbaijan, dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich literary heritage of the country. Named after the great 12th-century poet Nizami Ganjavi, one of the most important figures in Azerbaijani literature and world poetry.

The Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature captivates visitors with its striking blue majolica on the facade, adorned with statues of six prominent figures from Azerbaijani literature. These include Fuzuli, Vagif, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Natavan,Jalil Mammadguluzade and Jafar Jabbarli.

Housed in a building constructed in 1850 as a one-story caravanserai, the museum was extensively renovated in 1943. During this renovation, the facade and interior were redesigned in a national style, and the statues of notable Azerbaijani literary figures were placed on the balcony.

The museum spans 2,500 square meters, with a collection that includes over 3,000 manuscripts, rare books, illustrations, portraits, sculptures, miniatures, documentary photos, and other significant items displayed across 30 main halls and 10 auxiliary rooms.

On May 14, 1945, the museum officially opened its doors to the public, quickly becoming a central cultural landmark in Baku.

Visitors can explore a variety of multimedia materials, including films, performance clips, music pieces by renowned Azerbaijani composers, and poetry recitations by celebrated actors.

Among the museum's most popular exhibits are the halls dedicated to the lives and works of important historical figures, such as the 13th-century scholar Nasiraddin Tusi, the mystic Shams Tabrizi, poets Zulfugar Shirvani and Molla Gasim Shirvani, Shah Ismail Khatayi, Hasan bay Zardabi, and the playwright Husein Javid.

In the museum's monitor room, visitors can access comprehensive information about Azerbaijani literature, culture, and traditions, available in Azerbaijani, Russian, English and other languages.

This makes the museum a center for cultural education and a must-visit for anyone interested in Azerbaijan's rich literary heritage.