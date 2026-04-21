403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow Cautions of Rising “Historical Revisionism” in West
(MENAFN) A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has accused Western countries of promoting what she described as a growing trend of historical revisionism related to World War II.
In remarks made during an interview, Maria Zakharova argued that parts of the West are increasingly attempting to reinterpret or diminish the Soviet role in the defeat of Nazi Germany. She said this reflects a broader shift in attitudes toward the legacy of the war and its historical interpretation.
She stated that Russia once believed World War II remained a universally respected historical subject, but claimed that some Western narratives now portray the Soviet victory as either incidental or illegitimate. According to her comments, she views this as an effort to reassess or challenge established understandings of the conflict.
Zakharova also suggested that what she called “revanchist” thinking had previously been seen as marginal, but now appears to be expanding in influence. She compared this perceived trend to a broader ideological danger, referencing historical cultural works that warned against the rise of extremist ideologies.
Her comments were made in connection with a Russian remembrance observance dedicated to victims associated with the wartime period in the Soviet Union.
In remarks made during an interview, Maria Zakharova argued that parts of the West are increasingly attempting to reinterpret or diminish the Soviet role in the defeat of Nazi Germany. She said this reflects a broader shift in attitudes toward the legacy of the war and its historical interpretation.
She stated that Russia once believed World War II remained a universally respected historical subject, but claimed that some Western narratives now portray the Soviet victory as either incidental or illegitimate. According to her comments, she views this as an effort to reassess or challenge established understandings of the conflict.
Zakharova also suggested that what she called “revanchist” thinking had previously been seen as marginal, but now appears to be expanding in influence. She compared this perceived trend to a broader ideological danger, referencing historical cultural works that warned against the rise of extremist ideologies.
Her comments were made in connection with a Russian remembrance observance dedicated to victims associated with the wartime period in the Soviet Union.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment