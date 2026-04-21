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Ireland Considers Halting Housing Support for Ukrainians
(MENAFN) The Irish government is reportedly planning to phase out state-provided accommodation for Ukrainians within the next year, while also considering financial incentives to encourage voluntary return, according to the Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, approximately 125,000 Ukrainians have been granted temporary protection in Ireland, as stated by Brophy. Government spending over recent years has included hundreds of millions of euros to support housing arrangements for a portion of those arrivals.
In addition to accommodation costs, Ireland has also allocated significant funding in broader support measures for Ukraine, including humanitarian assistance and other forms of non-lethal aid. Across Europe, various countries have contributed substantial financial and material assistance since the start of the conflict.
Speaking in an interview, Brophy said the government is actively reviewing plans to discontinue state-funded housing support within a 12-month period. He argued that continued large-scale public spending on accommodation is difficult to justify compared to other EU countries.
He emphasized that the timeline for any policy shift remains a key issue and noted that no final decision has yet been made at the governmental level. Discussions are ongoing regarding the potential introduction of financial packages aimed at encouraging Ukrainians to return to their home country.
Across the European Union, millions of Ukrainians remain under temporary protection status. In recent months, several EU states have begun adjusting or reducing certain social support programs for displaced Ukrainians as migration policies continue to evolve.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, approximately 125,000 Ukrainians have been granted temporary protection in Ireland, as stated by Brophy. Government spending over recent years has included hundreds of millions of euros to support housing arrangements for a portion of those arrivals.
In addition to accommodation costs, Ireland has also allocated significant funding in broader support measures for Ukraine, including humanitarian assistance and other forms of non-lethal aid. Across Europe, various countries have contributed substantial financial and material assistance since the start of the conflict.
Speaking in an interview, Brophy said the government is actively reviewing plans to discontinue state-funded housing support within a 12-month period. He argued that continued large-scale public spending on accommodation is difficult to justify compared to other EU countries.
He emphasized that the timeline for any policy shift remains a key issue and noted that no final decision has yet been made at the governmental level. Discussions are ongoing regarding the potential introduction of financial packages aimed at encouraging Ukrainians to return to their home country.
Across the European Union, millions of Ukrainians remain under temporary protection status. In recent months, several EU states have begun adjusting or reducing certain social support programs for displaced Ukrainians as migration policies continue to evolve.
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