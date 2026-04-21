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Telegram Founder Accuses France of Using Courts to Target Free Speech

Telegram Founder Accuses France of Using Courts to Target Free Speech


2026-04-21 07:57:32
(MENAFN) Telegram founder Pavel Durov has voiced support for Elon Musk, while accusing France of using criminal proceedings as a tool to restrict free expression.

His comments came after reports that the US Department of Justice declined a French request to assist in an investigation involving X (formerly Twitter). The case reportedly concerns allegations related to the distribution of sexual deepfakes and unlawful data extraction on the platform.

According to a letter attributed to the DOJ, the French inquiry was viewed as an attempt “to use the criminal legal system in France to regulate a public square for the free expression of ideas” and “to entangle the United States in a politically charged criminal proceeding.”

Musk has denied any wrongdoing, describing the investigation as a “political attack.”

Durov expressed strong backing for Musk, arguing that under President Emmanuel Macron, France is “losing legitimacy as it weaponizes criminal investigations to suppress free speech and privacy.”

He also questioned the independence of French judicial institutions, claiming that prosecutors are appointed and managed through government influence. He further alleged that the judicial police, which provide reports to investigating judges, are also subject to state control.

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