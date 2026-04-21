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NASA to Cooperate in Probe of Deaths, Disappearances of Scientists
(MENAFN) NASA said on Monday that it will cooperate with relevant federal agencies in connection with the investigation into the deaths and disappearances of 11 US scientists involved in nuclear and space-related research.
“NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists. At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat,” NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens said in a statement posted on X.
“The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able,” she added.
The announcement follows comments made on April 17 by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who said the FBI would review the cases of scientists who have gone missing or died to determine whether there are any links between them.
“The White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” Leavitt said on X, adding that “no stone will be unturned in this effort.”
According to reports, at least 11 scientists working in fields including space and nuclear research have died or gone missing since 2023, in cases that have in some instances been described as unclear or suspicious.
“NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists. At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat,” NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens said in a statement posted on X.
“The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able,” she added.
The announcement follows comments made on April 17 by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who said the FBI would review the cases of scientists who have gone missing or died to determine whether there are any links between them.
“The White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” Leavitt said on X, adding that “no stone will be unturned in this effort.”
According to reports, at least 11 scientists working in fields including space and nuclear research have died or gone missing since 2023, in cases that have in some instances been described as unclear or suspicious.
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