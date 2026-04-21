Zika Virus Testing Market Set To Surpass USD 480 Million By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Zika Virus Testing Market size is valued at USD 239.91 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 480.44 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.28% during 2026–2035. The surge reflects increasing global vigilance toward vector-borne diseases, alongside technological advancements in diagnostic solutions.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size (2025): USD 239.91 Million

Market Size (2035): USD 480.44 Million

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.28%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024







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Rising Outbreak Preparedness is Augmenting the Market Expansion Globally

Advanced molecular diagnostics, multiplex technologies, and quick point-of-care kits are being used more frequently by healthcare organizations such as hospitals and diagnostic labs to detect the Zika virus, avoid congenital issues, and manage the outbreak. Developments in quick kits, automated surveillance reporting, and portable PCR technologies are driving the usage of these tools to identify the Zika virus, improving test accuracy, and driving market expansion.

Major Zika Virus Testing Market Companies Listed in the Report are



Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

ARUP Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

DiaSorin

Chembio Diagnostics

Hologic

Luminex Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Altona Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics

InBios International

Biocan Diagnostics

QIAGEN

bioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Access Bio Becton Dickinson (BD)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Test Type

Serological / Antibody Tests held the largest market share of 61.46% in 2025 due to the high volume of tests conducted in large-scale screening programs, cost-effectiveness, and existing clinical acceptance in hospitals, labs, and health organizations. Molecular / NAAT (PCR, RT-PCR) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.41% during 2026–2035 due to the growing need for accurate diagnostic tests, prenatal and neonatal screening.

By Technology

Nucleic Acid Amplification (PCR, RT-PCR, qPCR) dominated with 46.55% market share in 2025 and is also projected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.79% through 2026–2035 owing to its accuracy, reliability, and acceptance by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and public health authorities.

By Application

Clinical Diagnosis accounted for the highest market share of 49.12% in 2025 due to the use of tests in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs for symptomatic patients as well as prenatal screening. Public Health Surveillance & Outbreak Control are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives, WHO/PAHO-endorsed programs, and the need to quickly respond to epidemics.

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics held the largest share of 47.72% in 2025 due to their importance in the management of patients presenting with symptoms, prenatal screening, and outbreak response. Diagnostic Units / Pathology Labs are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period due to the increasing need for specialized molecular tests, the use of multiplex tests, and the increasing capacity to support large-scale screening during epidemics.

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Zika Virus Testing Market Key Segments

By Test Type



Serological / Antibody Tests

Molecular / NAAT (PCR, RT-PCR)

Rapid Diagnostic Kits (EUA-based) Others

By Technology



Nucleic Acid Amplification (PCR, RT-PCR, qPCR)

ELISA / Serological Assays

Point-of-Care Rapid Kits Others

By Application



Clinical Diagnosis

Public Health Surveillance & Outbreak Control

Travel & Preventive Screening

Research & Academic Studies Others

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Units / Pathology Labs

Research Institutes Others

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Zika virus testing market is projected to increase from USD 74.42 million in 2025 to USD 136.73 million in 2035, at a CAGR of 6.99%. Strong acceptance of advanced molecular testing technologies and multiplex testing solutions, increased readiness for Zika virus outbreaks, increased testing requirements for prenatal and neonatal diagnosis, and investments in innovative rapid, portable, and deployable testing solutions in hospital settings, labs, and government agencies all have an impact on the market.

Due to the robust health infrastructure of the United States and Canada, the North America Zika Virus Testing Market sector has a prominent market share of 40.45%, which is significant in 2025. Numerous travel-related tests, as well as developments in molecular diagnostic technologies, such as Zika virus testing as part of prenatal care, have made this possible.

With a CAGR of 8.84%, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growth rate due to a high mosquito density, rising epidemic risks, and expanding government-initiated screening initiatives. This expansion is driven by nations, such as Oceania, Southeast Asia, and India.

Recent Developments:



In September 2025, Roche announced the launch of a next‐generation multiplex PCR kit designed for simultaneous detection of arboviruses, enhancing outbreak preparedness and maternal health screening. In July 2025, Abbott introduced a portable Zika rapid test kit with enhanced reagent stability for tropical climates, aimed at expanding access in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



TESTING ADOPTION & PUBLIC HEALTH UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand market demand through insights on hospital and lab adoption rates, outbreak-driven testing volumes, use of rapid kits vs. PCR testing, and inclusion in prenatal and neonatal screening programs.

DIAGNOSTIC PERFORMANCE & LABORATORY EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate reliability through turnaround time comparisons, diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity and specificity metrics, reagent availability, and utilization of confirmatory testing protocols.

ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you identify growth opportunities through adoption of multiplex assays, portable PCR systems, miniaturized diagnostics, automated reporting, and innovations in reagent stability.

OUTBREAK-DRIVEN DEMAND & REGIONAL MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you assess market dynamics through regional testing trends, outbreak response strategies, travel-related screening demand, and case studies demonstrating improved containment. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE & END-USER DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you uncover growth potential through demand across hospitals, diagnostic labs, prenatal care centers, and public health agencies, driven by increasing awareness and routine screening initiatives.

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Zika Virus Testing Market Report Scope