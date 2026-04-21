Gujarat ATS Arrests Two Over 'Ghazwa-E-Hind' Module Involving RDX Bomb-Making Plans, RSS-Linked Targeting

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged online radicalisation and conspiracy case, in which discussions included references to“Ghazwa-e-Hind” and potential targeting of multiple groups, including RSS-linked individuals, officials said on Tuesday.

The ATS said it has been continuously monitoring anti-national activity on social media and the internet through a combination of human intelligence and technical surveillance.

Acting on confidential information received by ATS, officers initiated an inquiry into Irfankhan Pathan, 22, a resident of Siddhpur in Patan district, who was allegedly in contact with individuals linked to extremist ideology.

According to officials, Pathan was allegedly influenced by extremist ideology and, along with associates, had conspired to establish“Ghazwa-e-Hind” in India through an armed rebellion against the Government of India.

The plan, as per the ATS officials, allegedly involved creating fear, mobilising individuals, and forming an organised group.

They further stated that Pathan was collecting weapons as well as preparing to manufacture bombs, and was attempting to motivate Muslims in India and abroad to engage in what officials described as 'jihad'.

He was also allegedly in the process of forming a team for this purpose.

Following verification of intelligence inputs, senior officers were informed, and a team was constituted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Siddharth and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virjeetsinh Parmar, along with other ATS officers.

Pathan, who holds an MSc in Chemistry from Mehsana, was brought to the ATS office for preliminary questioning.

Officials said analysis of his mobile phone indicated participation in WhatsApp and Instagram groups where material linked to ISIS and other extremist organisations was allegedly shared.

SP K. Siddharth said the accused were part of small and restricted online groups.“The duo were connected with groups and individuals propagating the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' module,” he said.

He further stated that the investigation suggested structured discussions over several months.

“Through human and technical analysis, police reached Irfan, and he was brought in for questioning. Upon scrutinising his phone, it was found that he was involved in Instagram and WhatsApp groups, which were motivated to propagate establishing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind',” he said.

According to the ATS, the alleged discussions within these groups included recruitment efforts, circulation of extremist content, and operational planning.

Officials said the content also included references to targeting political leaders, RSS-linked individuals, and persons described as non-believers, along with discussions about imposing Sharia law.

Investigators further said the groups allegedly discussed creating trained modules, arranging funds, recruiting members from different states, and establishing training camps where weapons handling and bomb-making techniques, including RDX-based explosives, were reportedly part of the alleged planning.

Links with ISIS-affiliated networks were also mentioned in the investigation material, along with alleged attempts to source weapons through cross-border routes from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Officials, however, stated that no physical movement, reconnaissance activity, or operational training camps had been established at this stage.

Further investigation led the ATS to Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh, 21, a resident of Saki Naka locality in Mumbai and originally from Bihar.

He was detained with assistance from Maharashtra Police and brought to Gujarat for interrogation.

Sheikh, who works in the chicken biryani business in Mumbai and is described by police as having studied up to Class 8, was also questioned after his mobile phone allegedly yielded chats and material similar to those recovered from Pathan's device, indicating coordination between the two.

SP Siddharth said the second arrest followed leads obtained during the interrogation of Pathan.

“Murshid Sheikh was part of the same groups of ideologies,” he said, adding that both accused were active within the same limited online circles.

Officials said the groups consisted of around 12 to 13 members and operated through encrypted messaging platforms and social media applications with restricted access.

An FIR has been registered at the ATS Police Station under Sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both accused have been remanded to police custody for 11 days.

Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals allegedly linked to the network and to examine the full extent of communications, funding links, and associations involved in the case.