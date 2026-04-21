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Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid Shipment to Lebanon

Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid Shipment to Lebanon


2026-04-21 07:43:52
(MENAFN) Russia has sent a shipment of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, with a total of 27 tons of relief supplies delivered via a special flight, according to the Emergency Situations Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the aid package includes mobile power generators, food provisions, tents, blankets, mattresses, and sleeping kits.

“On board the ministry's Il-76 aircraft are more than 27 tons of cargo: mobile power stations, food supplies, tents, blankets, mattresses, and pillows,” it said.

The operation was carried out under instructions from President Vladimir Putin and coordinated by Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov, according to the ministry.

Officials also stated that the aircraft returning from Beirut to Moscow will be used to transport Russian citizens and their family members back home.

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