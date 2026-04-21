Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2026 Financial Results


2026-04-21 07:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its first quarter 2026 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company's Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at .

Earnings Call Webcast

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on .

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Media Contact

News Bureau
...

Todd Ernst
...


MENAFN21042026004107003653ID1111010369



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search