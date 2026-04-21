Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Earnings Call Webcast
As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on .
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.
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