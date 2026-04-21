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Iran Denounces US Seizure of Cargo Ship, Calls It Illegal, Violent Act
(MENAFN) Iran on Tuesday strongly criticized the United States over the reported capture of a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, accusing American forces of targeting a vessel allegedly accused of bypassing restrictions on Iranian ports.
In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry described the incident as an aggressive and illegal act, condemning what it called an attack by the US on the Iranian commercial ship “Touska,” which reportedly occurred on Sunday.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the unlawful and violent action of the US ‘terrorist army’ in attacking the Iranian commercial vessel ‘Touska,’ which took place on Sunday,” the ministry said in a statement.
The statement went on to characterize the episode as both “maritime piracy” and a “terrorist act,” arguing that it contravenes international law and undermines a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US that came into effect on April 8.
Iranian authorities called for the immediate release of the ship, along with its crew and their relatives.
“Without doubt, the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacities to defend its national interests and security, and to safeguard the rights and dignity of Iranians,” it said, asserting that responsibility for “further escalation” would rest with the US.
Separately, Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, condemned the US move as a “war crime,” pointing to the continued blockade of Iranian ports. He warned that any action targeting Iranian vessels would provoke a response, while also cautioning that renewed US-Israeli strikes against Iran would not be insignificant.
In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry described the incident as an aggressive and illegal act, condemning what it called an attack by the US on the Iranian commercial ship “Touska,” which reportedly occurred on Sunday.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the unlawful and violent action of the US ‘terrorist army’ in attacking the Iranian commercial vessel ‘Touska,’ which took place on Sunday,” the ministry said in a statement.
The statement went on to characterize the episode as both “maritime piracy” and a “terrorist act,” arguing that it contravenes international law and undermines a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US that came into effect on April 8.
Iranian authorities called for the immediate release of the ship, along with its crew and their relatives.
“Without doubt, the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacities to defend its national interests and security, and to safeguard the rights and dignity of Iranians,” it said, asserting that responsibility for “further escalation” would rest with the US.
Separately, Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, condemned the US move as a “war crime,” pointing to the continued blockade of Iranian ports. He warned that any action targeting Iranian vessels would provoke a response, while also cautioning that renewed US-Israeli strikes against Iran would not be insignificant.
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