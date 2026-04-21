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U.S. Vance Set to Travel to Pakistan for Iran Talks
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance is set to fly to the Pakistani capital Islamabad for high-stakes negotiations with Iran over a potential deal to end the ongoing war, media reported Tuesday — with a critical two-week ceasefire due to expire Wednesday.
According to the report, President Donald Trump may be open to extending the deadline should negotiators demonstrate meaningful progress, given that a comprehensive agreement before the truce's expiration remains a steep challenge.
The conflict was ignited on Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv launched coordinated military strikes against Tehran, prompting Iran to retaliate with attacks across the broader Middle East. Pakistan subsequently brokered a 14-day ceasefire on April 8, temporarily halting hostilities.
Trump had earlier warned it was "highly unlikely" that the truce would be extended if an agreement with Iran was not reached. Complicating the diplomatic push, media reported that Iranian negotiators were stalling under apparent pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been pushing for a harder line: "no talks without an end to the US blockade."
The White House confirmed that Vance will head the American delegation, though Tehran has yet to announce whether it will dispatch its own team to Islamabad. Iran has continued to demand a full lifting of the US blockade on its ports as a precondition for engagement.
Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to join the delegation in Islamabad.
A Pakistani official speaking to media confirmed that logistical preparations for the talks had been finalized, adding that authorities were awaiting the arrival of delegations, which are "expected today."
According to the report, President Donald Trump may be open to extending the deadline should negotiators demonstrate meaningful progress, given that a comprehensive agreement before the truce's expiration remains a steep challenge.
The conflict was ignited on Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv launched coordinated military strikes against Tehran, prompting Iran to retaliate with attacks across the broader Middle East. Pakistan subsequently brokered a 14-day ceasefire on April 8, temporarily halting hostilities.
Trump had earlier warned it was "highly unlikely" that the truce would be extended if an agreement with Iran was not reached. Complicating the diplomatic push, media reported that Iranian negotiators were stalling under apparent pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been pushing for a harder line: "no talks without an end to the US blockade."
The White House confirmed that Vance will head the American delegation, though Tehran has yet to announce whether it will dispatch its own team to Islamabad. Iran has continued to demand a full lifting of the US blockade on its ports as a precondition for engagement.
Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to join the delegation in Islamabad.
A Pakistani official speaking to media confirmed that logistical preparations for the talks had been finalized, adding that authorities were awaiting the arrival of delegations, which are "expected today."
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