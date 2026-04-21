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US Restricts Intelligence Sharing with South Korea over Nuclear Leak Row
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly reduced certain aspects of its intelligence-sharing arrangements with South Korea, specifically limiting access to sensitive satellite-derived data.
This development follows tensions linked to the public revelation of details concerning North Korea’s nuclear-related infrastructure, as stated by reports citing military sources on Tuesday.
According to information attributed to a senior official, the restrictions were introduced earlier this month and target specific intelligence connected to North Korea’s technological advancements, which are widely understood to include elements of its nuclear activities.
"It's true that the US side has been restricting sharing parts of North Korean intelligence collected through satellites from early this month," a senior military official said. "(The restricted sharing of intelligence) is related to information regarding parts of North Korea's technology."
No additional clarification was provided regarding the exact nature of the curtailed intelligence.
The decision reportedly follows remarks made last month by South Korea’s Unification Minister, Chung Dong-young, who publicly pointed to the Kusong area as the location of a uranium enrichment facility during a parliamentary briefing.
Even so, officials emphasized that the broader intelligence partnership between the two allies remains largely unaffected. Cooperation on key security issues—such as monitoring North Korea’s missile tests and tracking military activities—continues as usual, maintaining South Korea’s overall defense preparedness.
This development follows tensions linked to the public revelation of details concerning North Korea’s nuclear-related infrastructure, as stated by reports citing military sources on Tuesday.
According to information attributed to a senior official, the restrictions were introduced earlier this month and target specific intelligence connected to North Korea’s technological advancements, which are widely understood to include elements of its nuclear activities.
"It's true that the US side has been restricting sharing parts of North Korean intelligence collected through satellites from early this month," a senior military official said. "(The restricted sharing of intelligence) is related to information regarding parts of North Korea's technology."
No additional clarification was provided regarding the exact nature of the curtailed intelligence.
The decision reportedly follows remarks made last month by South Korea’s Unification Minister, Chung Dong-young, who publicly pointed to the Kusong area as the location of a uranium enrichment facility during a parliamentary briefing.
Even so, officials emphasized that the broader intelligence partnership between the two allies remains largely unaffected. Cooperation on key security issues—such as monitoring North Korea’s missile tests and tracking military activities—continues as usual, maintaining South Korea’s overall defense preparedness.
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