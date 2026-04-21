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EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls for Palestinian-Led Path to Mideast Stability
(MENAFN) Kaja Kallas has stressed that lasting stability in the Middle East depends on a political process led and owned by Palestinians, framing it as essential for any viable long-term solution in the region.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, she said recent international diplomatic efforts demonstrated strong global backing for Palestinian governance initiatives. She referenced gatherings such as the Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution and the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, noting broad participation from more than 60 countries in support of Palestine.
Kallas said this level of engagement reflects the need for a process that is genuinely directed by Palestinians, arguing that this approach is necessary for achieving regional stability.
EU foreign ministers are currently discussing multiple crises, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising tensions across the Middle East.
She also said discussions would include developments in Lebanon, where the prime minister is expected to brief the bloc on talks with Israel and internal political conditions. She additionally raised concerns about the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, whose mandate is nearing expiration.
On Iran, Kallas described the current ceasefire situation as extremely fragile and urged continued diplomatic engagement to prevent renewed escalation, expressing hope that the truce can be extended until a political solution is reached.
The meeting comes amid growing calls from several EU member states—including Spain, Slovenia, and Ireland—for stronger measures regarding Israel, including consideration of suspending parts of the EU-Israel Association Agreement due to the worsening humanitarian situation.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, she said recent international diplomatic efforts demonstrated strong global backing for Palestinian governance initiatives. She referenced gatherings such as the Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution and the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, noting broad participation from more than 60 countries in support of Palestine.
Kallas said this level of engagement reflects the need for a process that is genuinely directed by Palestinians, arguing that this approach is necessary for achieving regional stability.
EU foreign ministers are currently discussing multiple crises, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising tensions across the Middle East.
She also said discussions would include developments in Lebanon, where the prime minister is expected to brief the bloc on talks with Israel and internal political conditions. She additionally raised concerns about the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, whose mandate is nearing expiration.
On Iran, Kallas described the current ceasefire situation as extremely fragile and urged continued diplomatic engagement to prevent renewed escalation, expressing hope that the truce can be extended until a political solution is reached.
The meeting comes amid growing calls from several EU member states—including Spain, Slovenia, and Ireland—for stronger measures regarding Israel, including consideration of suspending parts of the EU-Israel Association Agreement due to the worsening humanitarian situation.
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