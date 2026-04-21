The Rise Of“Grandma Tourism:” Why Almost 70% Of Travelers Prefer Learning From Older Locals When On Holiday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– As travelers seek more meaningful and immersive ways to explore the world, a new global report by GetYourGuide, the leading marketplace for travel experiences, reveals how“Grandma Tourism” is moving into the mainstream with experiences led by older local guides reshaping the way people travel.

Inspired by #grandmacore, the online movement celebrating nostalgic hobbies like knitting and crafting, this new travel trend now reflects a broader cultural shift towards authenticity, human connection and hands-on learning.

Key findings from The Rise of Grandma Tourism include:



76% of travelers say they would book a“grandma-inspired” experience

69% prefer learning from older local guides over younger generations 96% regularly engage in analog hobbies such as cooking, gardening or crafting while at home

From #grandmacore to global travel behavior

What began as a social media movement, has now amassed over 251 million views on TikTok and evolved into a global travel trend. Travelers are increasingly seeking experiences rooted in connection, from cooking family recipes to learning traditional crafts and hearing personal stories. This travel trend is inspired by consumer behavior at home. Across Europe and the US, analog hobbies are already widely practiced, with nearly two-thirds of people engaging in them regularly.



A shift already visible in booking behavior

The shift is already visible on GetYourGuide's platform. Bookings for workshops and classes have increased by more than 250% between 2023 and 2025, significantly outperforming traditional attraction tickets and making them one of the fastest-growing categories. At the same time, bookings referencing“grandma” or similar elder-led experiences have risen by 50%, underlining the growing appeal of intergenerational connection.

“Travel isn't just turning up and ticking boxes anymore, it's about learning something meaningful about a place from the people who know it best,” says Johannes Reck, co-founder of GetYourGuide.“As our lives become increasingly digitalized, travelers are seeking moments to slow down, reconnect and engage with culture passed down through generations in a more human way.”

Why travelers are turning to grandmothers

Travelers cite calm, learning new skills, and disconnecting from screens as key motivations behind this behavior. In fact, across all countries, 67% say they turn to analog activities to feel calm, and nearly half say these experiences help reduce anxiety. Beyond emotional benefits, older guides are also becoming a powerful driver of booking decisions. Experiences led by grandparents are now among the most influential factors in booking decisions, ranking alongside reviews and recommendations.

For the grandmothers themselves, the impact is equally powerful. Catherine, 63, a Paris-based macaron-making guide, explains,“I wanted to give people a wonderful memory of Paris. Not something bought, but a skill, a little piece of Parisian tradition they could take home.”

In Rome, 68-year-old pasta-making guide Rosella highlights the human connection at the heart of these experiences.“When they arrive, they're shy. But when they leave, they hug me,” she says, describing how sharing food and stories creates lasting bonds between strangers.

As these experiences continue to grow in popularity, they point to a clear shift in travel priorities: Gone are the days of just ticking off“the sights.” In 2026, learning, connection and creating memories are packing essentials.

For more, check out The Explorer's article:

About the data



GetYourGuide surveyed more than 8,000 travelers across France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States via Toluna in February 2026

The research explores participation in analog hobbies, motivations and travel preferences GetYourGuide booking data analyzed global performance across 2023, 2024 and 2025, including growth in workshops, classes and elder-led experiences



About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Travelers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 18,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences. More than 50,000 supply partners leverage GetYourGuide's easy-to-use platform to grow their businesses, offering 200,000 experiences to travelers around the world. For more information, follow GetYourGuide on LinkedI, Instagra and TikTo and visit getyourguide .