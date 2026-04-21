Civil Services Day: V-P Radhakrishnan Asks Officials To Focus On Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Addressing civil servants, Vice-President (V-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday called upon officers to maintain the highest standards of commitment and integrity, imbibing the spirit of public service.

Delivered the keynote address at an event organised on 18th Civil Services Day at the Vigyan Bhawan here, the Vice-President referred to Sewa Teerth -- the new Prime Minister's Office complex -- and Kartavya Bhawan -- the new Central Secretariat complex -- as embodiments of dedication, duty, and commitment to the nation.

"Emphasising civil servants' key role in the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', Vice-President Radhakrishnan called upon officials to maintain the highest standards of commitment and integrity," a statement said.

He stressed the importance of last-mile delivery and responsiveness to ground realities to ensure that the benefits of governance reach every citizen, particularly the most vulnerable.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan called upon civil servants to ensure that their service leaves a meaningful and lasting impact by transforming lives and contributing to societal progress.

The event planned by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions' Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances at Vigyan Bhawan was themed "Viksit Bharat: Citizen-Centric Governance and Development at the Last Mile", an official statement said.

The inaugural session included an address by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and a welcome address by Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan.

The inaugural session was followed by a panel discussion on the 'Role and effectiveness of civil services -- An external perspective', which brought together eminent personalities from government, industry, and policy institutions to deliberate on enhancing accountability, innovation, and service delivery in governance.

The Civil Services Day is observed annually as an occasion for the civil servants across India to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in their work.

On this day in 1947, country's Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of the All India Administrative Service, where he described civil servants as the "steel frame of India".