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IEA Chief Warns Fragile Global Energy System at Risk
(MENAFN) The head of the International Energy Agency has warned that the global energy system is becoming increasingly unstable due to geopolitical tensions and concentrated supply chains, saying the situation could have long-lasting effects on the world economy.
Speaking to France Inter in Paris, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol described the current environment as highly fragile, noting that global economic stability now depends on a small number of key players. He said: “We are living in an extremely fragile situation. The global economy… depends today on a very limited number of actors.”
Birol pointed to rising volatility around the Strait of Hormuz as a major risk factor for global energy markets, warning that any disruption in the narrow passage could have widespread economic consequences. He characterized the situation as “absurd, but real.”
He also emphasized that energy markets remain highly sensitive to political developments, including statements from leaders such as Donald Trump, whose positions on trade and energy policy, according to Birol, continue to fuel uncertainty in global markets.
“The vase is broken. And when a vase is broken, you cannot fully repair it,” he said, stressing that current instability may leave permanent structural damage to global energy systems.
The IEA chief also referenced the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, which disrupted oil and gas flows and forced major changes in global supply chains, especially in Europe. He noted that Russia remains a key energy supplier despite sanctions, contributing further to market volatility.
Comparing today’s conditions to the oil crises of the 1970s, Birol said the current situation is even more complex because it affects multiple sectors including oil, gas, fertilizers, and petrochemicals simultaneously.
He warned that continued instability could accelerate inflation and slow global economic growth, with emerging economies in Africa and South Asia expected to face the most severe consequences.
Speaking to France Inter in Paris, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol described the current environment as highly fragile, noting that global economic stability now depends on a small number of key players. He said: “We are living in an extremely fragile situation. The global economy… depends today on a very limited number of actors.”
Birol pointed to rising volatility around the Strait of Hormuz as a major risk factor for global energy markets, warning that any disruption in the narrow passage could have widespread economic consequences. He characterized the situation as “absurd, but real.”
He also emphasized that energy markets remain highly sensitive to political developments, including statements from leaders such as Donald Trump, whose positions on trade and energy policy, according to Birol, continue to fuel uncertainty in global markets.
“The vase is broken. And when a vase is broken, you cannot fully repair it,” he said, stressing that current instability may leave permanent structural damage to global energy systems.
The IEA chief also referenced the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, which disrupted oil and gas flows and forced major changes in global supply chains, especially in Europe. He noted that Russia remains a key energy supplier despite sanctions, contributing further to market volatility.
Comparing today’s conditions to the oil crises of the 1970s, Birol said the current situation is even more complex because it affects multiple sectors including oil, gas, fertilizers, and petrochemicals simultaneously.
He warned that continued instability could accelerate inflation and slow global economic growth, with emerging economies in Africa and South Asia expected to face the most severe consequences.
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