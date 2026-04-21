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Iran Reports Defusing Three Unexploded US-Made Bombs

Iran Reports Defusing Three Unexploded US-Made Bombs


2026-04-21 07:12:13
(MENAFN) Iran has announced that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) neutralized three unexploded US-made aircraft bombs in the western part of the country, according to state media.

The IRGC’s engineering and demining unit reportedly discovered and defused the ordnance in Lorestan Province, as cited by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

Officials said the devices were MK-84 bombs, each weighing approximately 2,000 pounds (around 900 kilograms). These munitions are known for their high destructive capacity, capable of creating deep impact craters upon detonation.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following earlier military exchanges involving United States and Israel, which were followed by retaliatory strikes and escalating conflict dynamics in recent months.

The situation has been partially paused under a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire agreement announced earlier in April, which was set for a limited duration and remains close to its expiration deadline, according to reports.

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