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Palestinian Pastor Urges Focus on Civilian Suffering in Gaza, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Palestinian pastor Munther Isaac has urged attention to the broader humanitarian toll of conflicts in Gaza Strip and Lebanon, arguing that public outrage should be directed primarily at civilian casualties and widespread destruction rather than a recent incident involving damage to a religious statue.
Isaac, who serves at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Ramallah, wrote on the platform X that while the destruction of a statue of Jesus is “abhorrent,” the greater concern should be the scale of violence affecting civilians. He emphasized that the central issue is the loss of human life, the erosion of dignity, and the devastation caused by ongoing hostilities, adding that “War is evil. We need Accountability.”
His comments followed the circulation of video footage showing an Israeli soldier using a hammer to damage a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon’s town of Dibel, an act that prompted widespread condemnation from religious leaders and political figures.
Church authorities in Jerusalem criticized the incident, describing it as a violation of Christian values and calling for accountability. Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcasting reported that the soldier would not face criminal prosecution but would instead receive disciplinary action.
The Israel military stated that it treats the incident seriously and that the behavior shown does not align with its expected standards of conduct.
The broader context remains the ongoing conflict involving Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which have resulted in significant casualties and displacement, according to official figures cited in reporting. A ceasefire announced by Donald Trump was reported to have taken effect, though violations have continued, according to local sources.
Isaac, who serves at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Ramallah, wrote on the platform X that while the destruction of a statue of Jesus is “abhorrent,” the greater concern should be the scale of violence affecting civilians. He emphasized that the central issue is the loss of human life, the erosion of dignity, and the devastation caused by ongoing hostilities, adding that “War is evil. We need Accountability.”
His comments followed the circulation of video footage showing an Israeli soldier using a hammer to damage a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon’s town of Dibel, an act that prompted widespread condemnation from religious leaders and political figures.
Church authorities in Jerusalem criticized the incident, describing it as a violation of Christian values and calling for accountability. Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcasting reported that the soldier would not face criminal prosecution but would instead receive disciplinary action.
The Israel military stated that it treats the incident seriously and that the behavior shown does not align with its expected standards of conduct.
The broader context remains the ongoing conflict involving Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which have resulted in significant casualties and displacement, according to official figures cited in reporting. A ceasefire announced by Donald Trump was reported to have taken effect, though violations have continued, according to local sources.
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