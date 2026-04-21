Kazakhstan, Mongolia Ink Wide-Ranging Cooperation Agreements In Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Mongolia signed a Memorandum on the further development of cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The document was signed following talks between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, in Astana.

In addition, the following documents were signed:

Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Mongolia on the peaceful use of nuclear energy;

Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Finance of Mongolia;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Mongolia in the oil sector;

Action Plan in the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation for 2026-2027;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Bank of Mongolia;

Memorandum of Understanding between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Erdenes Mongol LLC;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Akimat of the city of Astana and the Administration Office of the city of Kharkhorum;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Akimat of the city of Alatau and the Administration Office of the city of Kharkhorum;

Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Presidential TV and Radio Complex of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan and the National Public Radio and Television of Mongolia;

Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan and the Academy of Sciences of Mongolia;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Chokan Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology and the Chinggis Khaan National Museum.

Meanwhile, the President of Mongolia is currently on a state visit to Kazakhstan. In October 2024, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Mongolia.