Pahalgam Memorial Honors Victims Of April 2025 Terror Attack Tourists React

A solemn memorial in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, now honors the 26 victims of the April 2025 terror attack in Baisaran Valley. Emotional visuals, tributes, and reactions. 0:00 Honoring the Victims: Pahalgam Memorial Unveiled 3:51 Emotional Tributes: Remembering April 2025 Attack 9:27 Standing Strong: Kashmir's Powerful Memorial Service

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