Pet Hospice Services Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pet Hospice Services Market Size The pet hospice services market size was valued at USD 720.68 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 791.88 million in 2026 to USD 1,704.33 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 10.06% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. The pet hospice services market is witnessing steady growth as global pet ownership has increased significantly, with over 1 billion pets estimated worldwide and more than 66% of households in developed markets owning at least one pet. Rising awareness about animal end-of-life care, comfort-focused treatment, and in-home euthanasia services is driving demand for compassionate veterinary support. Growth is supported by shifting attitudes toward pet quality of life, especially among aging pet populations suffering from chronic conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, and arthritis. In recent years, providers like Lap of Love expanded telehospice consultations and at-home euthanasia networks across multiple regions, improving accessibility and emotional support for pet owners. Advances in veterinary palliative care training and digital appointment platforms are enhancing service delivery efficiency. Partnerships between veterinary hospitals and specialized hospice providers are increasing referral flows. Key Market Insights North America dominated the pet hospice services market with the largest share of 42.10% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the pet hospice services market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 12.46%. Based on service, the at-home hospice segment is expected to register a growth rate of 10.47% during the forecast period. Based on pet, the dogs segment dominated the market, accounting for 46.39% revenue share in 2025. Based on provider, the specialized providers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period. The US pet hospice services market size was valued at USD 273.06 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 300.04 million in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 720.68 Million Estimated 2026 Value USD 791.88 Million Projected 2034 Value USD 1,704.33 Million CAGR (2026-2034) 10.06% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players VCA Animal Hospitals, BluePearl Veterinary Partners, Banfield Pet Hospital, AniCura, IVC Evidensia

Emerging Trends in Pet Hospice Services Market Integration of In-home Veterinary Hospice Networks

The pet hospice services market is increasingly shifting toward distributed, franchise-like in-home care networks, where services are delivered through licensed veterinarians coordinated through centralized platforms rather than single-location clinics. This model helps standardize end-of-life care protocols, improve geographic coverage, and reduce response time for at-home euthanasia and palliative support. It also enables veterinarians to work independently while accessing shared scheduling systems, training modules, and clinical guidelines, ensuring consistent service quality across regions. For example, in 2025, CodaPet expanded in Plano, Texas, where it strengthened its in-home euthanasia network by adding licensed veterinarians to improve local service availability and faster home-based end-of-life care delivery.

Rapid Adoption of Mobile-first Hospice Coordination

The pet hospice services market is witnessing rapid adoption of mobile-first hospice coordination platforms, where veterinary end-of-life care is managed through smartphone applications that connect pet owners, veterinarians, and care coordinators in real time. These platforms streamline scheduling of at-home euthanasia, track symptom progression through daily logs, and provide instant access to veterinary guidance during critical end-of-life stages. This trend improves decision-making speed, reduces stress on pet owners, and ensures more timely intervention in palliative care situations.

Market Drivers Rising Demand for Ethical and Compassionate End-of-Life Planning and Growing Pet Humanization Drive Pet Hospice Services Market

Growing perception of pets as family increases emotional sensitivity toward end-of-life decisions, as owners increasingly view terminal illness not just as a medical outcome but as a shared emotional experience. This impacts decision-making by reducing willingness to opt for immediate euthanasia and increasing preference for gradual hospice care focused on comfort, dignity, and pain control. As a result, demand shifts toward structured palliative and at-home hospice services that provide continuous monitoring, symptom relief, and emotional support for caregivers. Pet owners now actively seek veterinary guidance to manage quality of life over time, which expands utilization of specialized hospice providers and increases willingness to invest in longer care pathways rather than single-point interventions. For example, in the US, many pet owners facing late-stage cancer in dogs choose in-home hospice programs offered by veterinary networks like Lap of Love, where pets receive pain management and end-of-life support in familiar surroundings instead of immediate clinic-based euthanasia. In the UK, organizations such as the Blue Cross report increasing cases where owners of elderly cats with kidney failure opt for structured palliative care plans, allowing gradual decline management with veterinary oversight rather than abrupt intervention.

The increasing humanization of pets is a major driver of the pet hospice services market, as owners increasingly treat pets as family members and prioritize emotional well-being during end-of-life stages. This behavioral shift has significantly increased demand for premium services, such as in-home euthanasia, pain management, and continuous palliative monitoring. Veterinary service providers are responding by offering personalized care plans, 24/7 consultation support, and bundled hospice packages. This trend is strong in urban households with higher disposable income and strong emotional attachment to companion animals, supporting steady expansion in the pet hospice services market.

Market Restraints Preference for Curative Treatments and Limited Availability of Trained Professionals Restrain Pet Hospice Services Market Growth

Preference for curative treatments over palliative care acts as a key restraining factor in the pet hospice services market. Pet owners continue to pursue aggressive medical interventions such as surgeries, chemotherapy, or prolonged medication even in late-stage conditions. This mechanism delays referral to hospice services, as care remains focused on disease reversal rather than comfort management. As a result, hospice adoption occurs only in very advanced stages or is avoided entirely. This slows overall market growth by reducing early and sustained utilization of structured palliative care services.

The shortage of veterinarians formally trained in hospice and palliative care restrains market growth. Hospice care requires specialized skills in pain management, behavioral assessment, and end-of-life communication with pet owners. Many regions lack dedicated certification programs or structured training pipelines, leading to uneven service availability. Rural and semi-urban areas are particularly underserved due to low provider density. This shortage limits timely access to at-home care services and increases waiting times, reducing the overall effectiveness and scalability of pet hospice service delivery models globally.

Market Opportunities Expansion of Subscription-based Care and Employer-sponsored Pet Hospice Benefits Offers Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Pet hospice service providers are increasingly adopting subscription-based care models that offer structured monthly or weekly in-home visits, teleconsultations, pain management monitoring, and emergency end-of-life support. This model helps providers generate predictable recurring revenue while ensuring continuous engagement with pet owners managing chronic or terminal conditions. It also improves patient retention and enables early intervention before critical deterioration. As pet ownership rises and chronic diseases increase, demand for long-duration supportive care packages is growing, which is creating new opportunities for service providers.

Pet hospice service providers can grow by partnering with employers to include end-of-life pet care in employee wellness benefits. Providers are offering corporate plans covering discounted in-home euthanasia, priority hospice scheduling, and grief counseling support. This improves affordability for employees while generating stable institutional demand for providers. For example, Mars Petcare's global“Pets in the Workplace” and pet wellness benefit initiatives, which encourage employers to integrate pet-friendly support systems and drive structured demand for veterinary and end-of-life care services.

Regional Insights North America: Market Leadership through Strong Adoption of Mobile Veterinary Hospice Networks and Rising Utilization of Veterinary Referral Pathways

The North America pet hospice services market accounted for a revenue share of 42.10% in 2025 due to high pet insurance penetration that increasingly covers chronic illness management and end-of-life supportive care, strong adoption of mobile veterinary hospice networks, and widespread acceptance of at-home euthanasia. Insurance-driven affordability is improving access to hospice services as more policies reimburse consultations and palliative treatments linked to terminal conditions. For example, Nationwide Pet Insurance is one of the largest pet insurers, and it has expanded coverage for chronic and terminal conditions such as cancer and kidney disease, indirectly supporting increased utilization of veterinary services.

The US pet hospice services market is driven by rising utilization of veterinary referral pathways from emergency animal hospitals to hospice providers, increasing availability of certified end-of-life veterinary training programs, and strong urban demand for same-day mobile euthanasia services. For example, the Fear Free Veterinary Certification program in the US, which trains veterinarians in stress-free handling and end-of-life communication, improves acceptance and uptake of hospice-focused care across clinics and mobile service providers.

The Canadian pet hospice services market benefits from provincial veterinary regulatory standards that encourage consistent end-of-life care protocols. Strong integration of hospice care within emergency veterinary referral pathways, especially in cities with limited specialist clinics, improves end-of-life transition speed. British Columbia SPCA's veterinary outreach and end-of-life assistance programs, which provide financial and service support for humane euthanasia and palliative care. These factors position Canada as the fastest-growing country in pet hospice services market.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Rising Disposable Income and Urban Pet Ownership

The Asia Pacific pet hospice services market is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 12.46% during the forecast period, increasing pet adoption in urban households, rising disposable income in emerging economies, and growing awareness of companion animal end-of-life care. Cultural shifts in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia show stronger emotional attachment to pets, increasing demand for humane euthanasia and palliative care services. Limited veterinary infrastructure in rural regions also drives adoption of mobile hospice solutions.

China's pet hospice services market grows due to rising disposable income, rapid expansion of urban pet adoption, and increasing emotional spending on companion animals. Higher-income households shift from basic pet care to premium veterinary and end-of-life services, supporting demand for hospice care. For example, China's urban pet population increased to more than 120 million cats and dogs in 2025, with the urban pet consumption market exceeding USD 41 billion, reflecting strong adoption of veterinary services. Digital platforms and e-commerce ecosystems like Xiaohongshu and Douyin further accelerate awareness and service discovery for hospice providers. These factors collectively drive market growth in China.

The Japan pet hospice services market growth is accelerated by the high prevalence of chronic geriatric diseases in pets, especially osteoarthritis, renal failure, and cardiac disorders, which are common in aging dogs and cats and require long-term palliative care rather than curative treatment. High ethical sensitivity toward animal death and strong cultural preference for dignified end-of-life rituals, which increases reliance on formal veterinary hospice and at-home euthanasia services instead of informal care decisions. Japan has a large aging pet population, with more than 30% of dogs classified as senior in major cities such as Tokyo, directly increasing demand for hospice care services.

By Service

The at-home hospice segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period due to a strong preference for care in familiar home environments, where pets experience lower anxiety compared to clinical settings. It is also driven by rising availability of mobile veterinary hospice units, enabling faster response and personalized care delivery directly at home. The increasing willingness of pet owners to pay premium fees for comfort-focused euthanasia services supports adoption of these services.

The at-institution hospice segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the availability of advanced veterinary intensive care infrastructure within specialty animal hospitals, which supports continuous monitoring and pain management for terminal pets requiring complex care. Higher clinical preference for controlled euthanasia procedures in hospital settings, ensuring medical supervision and compliance with ethical standards.

By Pet

The dogs segment dominated the pet hospice services market, accounting for 46.39% revenue share in 2025, owing to a higher incidence of breed-specific chronic conditions such as hip dysplasia in large breeds and cardiac disorders in aging dogs, which require long-term palliative care. Dogs also have shorter average lifespans, leading to earlier transition into end-of-life care services. High global adoption rates of dogs as primary companion animals also support segment growth.

The cats segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period, as rising adoption of cats in urban apartments and smaller living spaces drives preference for low-maintenance companion animals. Increasing indoor living patterns reduces injury risk but increases age-related degenerative conditions, leading to higher utilization of veterinary services for cats.

By Provider

The veterinary clinical institutions segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. This growth is supported by strong referral inflow from general veterinary practitioners to specialized institutional settings for complex hospice and end-of-life cases. Availability of advanced in-patient monitoring infrastructure and intensive care units within veterinary hospitals, enabling better pain control and ethical euthanasia procedures.

The specialized providers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period, fueled by rising demand for dedicated in-home euthanasia and hospice-focused veterinary networks. Faster adoption of mobile-only veterinary hospice models that operate without fixed clinics, improving response time and coverage in urban areas. Strong differentiation through grief counseling, aftercare services, and continuous palliative monitoring systems increases customer preference for specialized providers.

Competitive Landscape

The pet hospice services market is highly fragmented and dominated by small and mid-sized specialized providers, along with a few established veterinary service networks. Key players include Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, CodaPet, Caring Pathways, and Home with Dignity, which focus on in-home euthanasia and palliative care services. Large veterinary hospital chains such as VCA Animal Hospitals and BluePearl Veterinary Partners also offer limited hospice and end-of-life care support within broader veterinary services. Competition is based on service coverage, speed of at-home response, emotional support offerings, pricing transparency, and veterinarian training in palliative and comfort-focused care models.

In March 2026, CVS introduced a Collaborative Cancer Care service integrating diagnostics, tele-oncology, and palliative care pathways, reflecting growing collaboration between oncology and hospice care within veterinary networks.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 720.68 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 791.88 Million Market Size in 2034 USD 1,704.33 Million CAGR 10.06% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Service, By Pet, By Provider Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Pet Hospice Services Market VCA Animal Hospitals BluePearl Veterinary Partners Banfield Pet Hospital AniCura IVC Evidensia Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice CodaPet Caring Pathways HomeVet Dignipets Ltd Creature Comfort Clinic LLC Home with Dignity Veterinary Hospice Angel's Paws Veterinary Hospice LLC Comfort Pet Hospice LLC Compassionate Care Veterinary Hospice LLC Gentle Journey Veterinary Hospice LLC Heartfelt Veterinary Hospice LLC Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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At-home Hospice At-institution Hospice

Dogs Cats Other pets

Veterinary Clinical Institutions Specialized Providers

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Pet Hospice Services Market Segments By ServiceBy PetBy ProviderBy Region