Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Opportunity Analysis And Forecast Report 2026-2035: Merck & Co. Remains A Dominant Force, Supported By The Commercial Success Of Keytruda

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global immuno-oncology drugs market is undergoing rapid expansion as immune-based therapies become increasingly central to modern cancer treatment. In 2025, the market is valued at US$ 35.78 billion and is projected to reach US$ 185.69 billion by 2035. This growth corresponds to a CAGR of 17.9% from 2026 to 2035, highlighting the accelerating pace of adoption and development across oncology care.



This expansion is primarily driven by the rising global burden of cancer, which continues to fuel demand for innovative therapies capable of delivering sustained clinical benefits. Immuno-oncology drugs have demonstrated improved survival rates and enhanced quality of life for many patients, supporting their widespread integration into treatment protocols. Continued investment by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions further reinforces market momentum by advancing robust development pipelines and expanding therapeutic applications.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The immuno-oncology drugs market is characterized by consolidation among a limited number of powerful stakeholders actively expanding their portfolios to maintain leadership. Merck & Co. remains a dominant force, supported by the commercial success of Keytruda, while continuing to invest heavily in research and development to secure its future pipeline. Bristol Myers Squibb sustains a strong competitive position through its extensive immuno-oncology portfolio and strategic acquisitions, and Gilead Sciences has established a leading role within the cell therapy manufacturing segment.

Recent strategic developments highlight the market's dynamic nature. In January 2026, Y-Biologics entered into a contract manufacturing and development agreement with WuXi Biologics to advance drugs based on its next-generation triple-target immuno-oncology platform, Multi-AbKine. Additionally, in December 2025, Takeda strengthened its antibody-drug conjugate and immuno-oncology pipeline through the acquisition of multiple candidates from Innovent Biologics. These collaborations and acquisitions underscore the aggressive expansion strategies pursued by major players to enhance innovation and market reach.

Core Growth Drivers

The escalating global incidence of cancer remains a central driver of demand for immuno-oncology drugs. Rising diagnosis rates across major regions continue to intensify the need for effective and durable treatment options. Immuno-oncology therapies are increasingly favored due to their ability to harness the immune system for sustained anti-tumor responses, positioning them as critical components of contemporary oncology care.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

The advancement of mRNA cancer vaccines represents a significant opportunity trend within the immuno-oncology landscape. These therapies utilize messenger RNA technology to stimulate targeted immune responses against cancer-specific antigens, enabling more personalized and adaptable treatment approaches. Their growing clinical relevance is reshaping research priorities and opening new avenues for therapeutic innovation.

Barriers to Optimization

High research and development costs present a major barrier to market optimization. Developing immuno-oncology drugs requires extensive preclinical research, multi-phase clinical trials, and rigorous regulatory review, resulting in substantial financial investment over long timelines. These costs contribute to premium pricing, which can limit patient access, particularly in regions with constrained healthcare budgets or limited reimbursement coverage.

Detailed Market Segmentation

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors dominate the immuno-oncology drugs market by treatment type, reflecting their central role in modern cancer therapy. Lung cancer represents the leading disease segment, driven by the high prevalence of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and strong clinical adoption of immune-based treatments. Hospital pharmacies account for the largest distribution channel share, supported by the intravenous administration requirements and clinical oversight associated with monoclonal antibody therapies.

Geographical Breakdown

North America remains the dominant region in the global immuno-oncology drugs market, driven by high cancer prevalence, rapid regulatory approvals, and strong adoption of biologically advanced therapies. The region's leadership is reinforced by the commercial success of Keytruda, which generated US$ 29.5 billion in global sales in 2024. Regulatory developments, including U.S. FDA approval for subcutaneous administration of nivolumab in late 2024, have further strengthened regional adoption by simplifying treatment delivery. With approximately 2 million new cancer cases diagnosed annually, North America continues to represent the largest revenue base for immuno-oncology drugs.

Key Attributes:

