Deyaar Marks Major Milestone, Announces Handover Of 1,436 Units Across Three Dubai Projects

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a publicly listed integrated real estate company and one of the leading developers in the United Arab Emirates, has announced the handover of 1,436 units across three major projects in Dubai. Strategically located across key areas of Dubai, the projects include both residential and hospitality developments.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Deyaar's history and reflects its commitment to the UAE's robust built environment, aligned with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Regalia, a 913-unit luxury residential tower in Business Bay, consists of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as duplexes and penthouses and retail stores. Jannat, a 362-unit development and the final district of Deyaar's Midtown community in Dubai Production City, includes studios and 1- to 3-bedroom units and retail stores. Talia Residences, situated in a convenient location in Al Furjan, comprises 161 fully furnished 1- and 2-bedroom hotel apartments along with retail stores operated by Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said:“We are delighted to hand over three major residential projects in Dubai. It is a significant milestone as we continue to focus on developing human-centred, thoughtfully designed and innovative developments that contribute to shaping Dubai's progressive real estate sector. I congratulate all the owners and investors who are seeing their homes taking shape and wish them a delightful stay in their new homes. I also thank all our stakeholders for their support and guidance, including government departments, our partners who were part of this journey, the team, as well as the contractors and everyone involved.”

With more than two decades of experience across a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial and hospitality developments, and a track record of delivering more than 23 million sq ft across Dubai and the UAE, the latest handovers are part of Deyaar's ongoing efforts to support the UAE's resilient and business-friendly real estate sector. They also reflect its commitment to developing high-quality projects that meet the evolving needs of homeowners and investors.

Deyaar continues to focus on timely delivery, design excellence and community-oriented developments, shaping spaces around how people truly live, enhancing overall living standards and contributing to Dubai's long-term urban growth.