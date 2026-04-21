Cognita UAE Schools Welcome Students, Supporting A Safe, Structured And Wellbeing-Focused Return

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 2026: Cognita UAE schools welcomed students back to campus this week, prioritising safety, structure and a well-organised learning environment in line with Ministry of Education guidance.

Recognising that students may have returned with a range of emotions, schools across the Cognita group – including Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha, Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School – are fully equipped to support young learners, with comprehensive operational measures in place to ensure a seamless and efficient learning experience. Staff are thoroughly trained in all relevant protocols, with a focus on maintaining a safe and supportive environment while ensuring continuity in learning as students settle back into a positive and familiar routine.

Extended tutor time has allowed for regular check-ins, giving pupils space to share how they are feeling and reconnect with peers. Activities centred on mindfulness, creativity and outdoor engagement – supported by Cognita Enrich ME, the group's dedicated enrichment programme – provide further opportunities for expression and connection. The first school day has also been designed with flexibility to support a gradual and comfortable return, with senior leadership, wellbeing teams and school counsellors remaining highly visible and accessible, working closely with teaching staff to ensure that every child feels cared for.

These measures have supported a smooth and well-managed transition, helping students feel secure and ready to re-engage with learning, while reflecting the strong preparedness of teaching teams and the continued implementation of the highest safety standards.

Glen Radojkovich, Managing Director, Cognita UAE, said:“Returning to school after a period away can feel different for every child, and for their families too. We greatly appreciate the guidance and continued support from the Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in enabling schools to deliver a safe, structured and well-organised return, where students feel comfortable, reassured and ready to take their next steps with confidence. We are also hugely appreciative of our families for their partnership and support throughout what has been a challenging time. Across all Cognita schools, we remain committed to ensuring continuity in learning and supporting every student's stability as they settle back into a positive and familiar routine.”

Matthew Pearce, Principal of Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, commented:“It was wonderful and really quite emotional to see our pupils walk through the gates, greeting familiar faces and settling back into the rhythm of RGS life. There was a real sense of positivity and togetherness across the school. We're taking a compassionate approach, giving students the time and space to settle in, reconnect and smoothly return to their routines.”

Cognita's approach is anchored in its global commitment to student wellbeing and every child's happiness, with schools placing equal importance on emotional readiness and academic progress. Through programmes such as Cognita Enrich ME, students continue to benefit from a wide range of extracurricular activities across sport, performing arts, music and specialist development pathways, contributing to their overall development.

This move back to in-person learning reflects the outcomes of continuous assessments by the Ministry of Education, supported by clear data insights, reinforcing confidence in the stability and readiness of the education system in the UAE. As the term progresses, Cognita UAE schools will continue to manage this phase through a flexible, balanced approach that responds to evolving developments while maintaining continuity in learning.