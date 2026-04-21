Viscose Staple Fiber Market Size To Hit USD 13.36 Billion By 2035, Owing To Rising Demand For Sustainable Textiles And Hygiene Products Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The viscose staple fiber market is growing steadily due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable fabrics, rising apparel consumption, and expanding use in non-woven hygiene products, with the U.S. market also witnessing notable growth driven by sustainable material adoption.

Austin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Viscose Staple Fiber Market

The market for viscose staple fiber is growing due to the fast industrialization and textile production in Asia-Pacific, the growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable fabrics, the use of non-woven hygiene products, and the trend of choosing eco-friendly products over synthetic ones.









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The U.S. Viscose Staple Fiber Market size was valued at USD 0.45 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.77 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2026 to 2035.

The market for viscose staple fiber in the U.S. is booming as a result of increased nonwoven hygiene applications, growing eco-conscious consumer preferences, growing demand for sustainable textiles, and a move away from synthetic fibers.

Rising Sustainability Demand and Expanding Textile Applications to Boost Market Growth Globally

The global textile industry's growing preference for sustainable fibers is a major factor driving the growth of the viscose staple fiber market. As more people choose eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic fibers, viscose fiber is being used more frequently in household textiles and apparel. The market is additionally boosted by the quickening rate of urbanization, rising disposable income, and rising fashion consumption. Additionally, a key factor in the market's expansion is the expanding use of viscose staple fiber in hygiene products, such as diapers and wipes. Other significant factors are Asia Pacific's advanced manufacturing capabilities and developing solutions for improved fiber performance.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Regular / Standard Viscose Staple Fiber dominated with 62.48% in 2025 due to their economical nature, applicability in different sectors, and favorable features for textile products. Modified / Specialty Fiber is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.52% from 2026 to 2035 owing to increased need for functional fabrics.

By Application

Apparel & Clothing dominated with 54.32% in 2025 due to growing demands for fashion and light weight comfort wear. Industrial Textiles is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.41% from 2026 to 2035 due to growing demands in the automobile sector, filtration industry, and other technical textiles.

By End-Use Industry

Textile & Apparel Industry dominated with 68.45% in 2025 owing to massive worldwide requirements of clothes and textile products. Healthcare & Medical is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.20% from 2026 to 2035 due to the growing use of viscose fibers in nonwoven textiles in the health industry.

By Production Process

Continuous Process dominated with 71.36% in 2025 as it is more efficient, scalable, and able to handle large-scale production. Continuous Process is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.21% from 2026 to 2035 as technology continues to advance, making processes more sustainable and efficient for companies to achieve desired result.

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Regional Insights:

At USD 0.58 billion in 2025, North America accounted for 6.82% of the global viscose staple fiber market, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% through 2035. Since the domestic apparel textile manufacturing base that would otherwise use viscose in yarn and fabric production has mostly shifted to lower-cost Asian manufacturing countries over the past three decades, the region's market is primarily driven by demand from the nonwoven fabrics industry for viscose fiber in hygiene, medical, and wipes applications.

Although it is growing at the slowest regional CAGR of 3.72% through 2035 due to the maturity of the Chinese domestic viscose market and structural pressure from synthetic fiber competition in certain apparel segments, Asia Pacific is by far the most dominant region, accounting for 82.63% of the global market value in 2025 at USD 6.99 billion.

Key Players:



Lenzing AG

Grasim Industries Limited

Sateri Holdings Limited

Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Yibin Grace Group Company

Nanjing Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd.

Shandong Helon Textile Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific Rayon Limited

Century Rayon

Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Gaomi Silver Hawk New Materials Co., Ltd.

Anhui Somet Fiber Co., Ltd.

Aoyang Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Bohi Industry Co., Ltd. Manasi Shunquan Industry Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Sateri Holdings expanded its viscose fiber production capacity at its Jiangxi facilities with new continuous process spinning lines specifically configured for high-tenacity nonwoven-grade fiber production, addressing growing order volumes from Chinese and international hygiene product manufacturers whose nonwoven fabric requirements for viscose fiber had been growing faster than Sateri's existing production lines could supply within standard lead time commitments.

In 2024, Grasim Industries commissioned a new specialty viscose fiber production line at its Vilayat, Gujarat facility focused on microfiber and colored solution-dyed viscose grades for premium apparel and active wear applications, with the investment targeting the growing segment of Indian and international fashion brands seeking specialty viscose fiber supply from a traceable, certified domestic Indian source as an alternative to Chinese-origin specialty fiber supply.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Fiber Performance & Mechanical Property Benchmarks – helps you understand product quality through insights on tensile strength, elongation, moisture absorption, softness, and reduced fiber breakage across different fiber grades.

Application Efficiency & Fabric Performance Insights – helps you evaluate end-product performance through demand across apparel, home textiles, and non-woven segments, along with improvements in durability, dye uptake, and finish quality.

End-Use Demand & Consumption Analysis – helps you identify growth drivers through fiber consumption trends across textile, healthcare, automotive, and hygiene industries, supported by rising demand for sustainable materials.

Production Efficiency & Process Optimization Metrics – helps you assess manufacturing effectiveness through output efficiency, yield improvement, energy optimization, and reduction in waste, emissions, and processing costs. Sustainability & Biodegradable Material Adoption Trends – helps you uncover market opportunities through increasing preference for eco-friendly fibers, enhanced material efficiency, and growing demand for biodegradable textile solutions.

Read Other Related Reports:

Synthetic Fibers Market

Natural Fiber Composites Market

Sustainable Apparel Market

Fiberglass Market

Recycled Textiles Market

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