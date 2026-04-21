IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Set To Join Warner, Dhawan In SRH's Elite

Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of becoming the fourth player of Sunrisers Hyderabad to make 2000-plus runs for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as SRH take on Delhi Capitals in match 31 of the IPL 2026 on Tuesday. The destructive opener has made 1941 runs so far for the SRH in IPL history.

SRH's Elite Run-Scorers Club

Only three batters have made more runs than him for the Hyderabad franchise. Australian veteran batter David Warner is leading the list with 4014 runs in 95 matches. He made those runs at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of 142.59. Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list for most runs by an SRH batter, followed by Kane Williamson. Dhawan has made 2768 runs, whereas Williamson has made 2101 runs for SRH.

The 25-year-old Sharma will also become the second Indian to make 2000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad after Dhawan. Sharma has played 80 matches for SRH and made runs at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 166.89.

Sharma also holds the record for the highest score for SRH in IPL. His sensational knock of 141 runs off 55 balls last year against Punjab Kings (PBKS) included 14 fours and 10 sixes, which helped SRH chase down 246. This is also the highest individual IPL score by an Indian batter.

IPL 2026: Team News and Current Form

In the IPL 2026, Abhishek Sharma has a mixed run in the competition with 188 runs in six innings, including a best score of 74.

The Ishan Kishan-led SRH is currently in fourth place in the points table with three wins in six matches. They will face the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, and Sharma will be hopeful to achieve the milestone today.

The full-time captain Pat Cummins has joined the squad after recovering from his injury. But he will not be available for the game.

Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee has come in as a replacement for David Payne, who has been ruled out of the season.

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