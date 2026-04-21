Dr Susan Agbenoto Inspires Spiritual Renewal In Restore Me But Privately Please The People Cannot Know

MENAFN - GetNews) A powerful new book by Dr. Susan Agbenoto is offering readers a compassionate and biblically grounded path toward healing and personal renewal. Restore Me! But Privately, Please (The People Cannot Know speaks to individuals who carry hidden burdens while continuing to lead, serve, and care for others.







In a world where personal struggles are often exposed and magnified, Dr. Agbenoto presents a deeply reassuring message that restoration does not have to be public to be meaningful. Through scriptural reflection, prayer, theological insight, and guided meditation, the book explores the nature of the human soul and the spiritual weight many people carry silently. Readers are reminded that brokenness is not their final identity and that God restores people with compassion, not humiliation.







Restore Me! But Privately, Please is both a spiritual reflection and a practical guide. The book offers insights on spiritual wellness, healthy relationships, financial stewardship, and personal growth while encouraging readers to reconnect with God and rediscover inner wholeness. It particularly resonates with leaders, caregivers, and believers who may feel spiritually exhausted while maintaining a strong outward presence.

Dr. Susan Agbenoto holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary and serves as a lay pastor within a large church network. She is also an award winning author whose work has received recognition from the NYC Big Book Award, the Independent Press Award, and the International Impact Award. Her previous book, New Wine, also received strong critical reception and five star ratings from OnlineBookClub.

With more than twenty years of experience as an investment performance professional in the financial services industry, Dr. Agbenoto brings a unique perspective that blends intellectual rigor, spiritual depth, and practical wisdom. Her conversational writing style makes complex spiritual truths accessible and deeply personal for readers seeking guidance and hope.

Restore Me! But Privately, Please (The People Cannot Know) invites readers into a sacred space of healing and renewal, reminding them that restoration can happen quietly, intentionally, and completely through faith.

Readers can learn more about Dr. Susan Agbenoto and her work by visiting

Global Book Network - Dr. Susan Agbenoto, Author of Restore Me!