Qatar Ambassador Participates In Cote D'ivoire's Foreign Minister Meeting With GCC Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abidjan: HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri participated in the meeting of HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Niale Kaba, with Their Excellencies Ambassadors of the GCC countries, in the presence of HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saad bin Bakhit Al Qathami and HE Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Ali bin Yousef Al Nuaimi.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and several topics of mutual interest.