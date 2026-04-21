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Canada Moves to Expand Direct Flights with China
(MENAFN) Canada has moved to significantly expand direct air connectivity with China, with the federal government on Monday announcing a phased increase in flight operations between the two countries — a strategic pivot designed to accelerate trade diversification and deepen bilateral economic engagement.
Under the newly established arrangement detailed in a news release from Transport Canada, both Canadian and Chinese airlines are now authorized to incrementally scale up direct passenger-combination flights, operate as many as 20 all-cargo flights per week, and secure reciprocal access to all destinations within each other's territory.
Canada's Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon underscored the significance of the development, stating: "Increasing passenger and cargo flights with China is a very positive step towards our trade diversification goals while also reinforcing our strong people-to-people ties."
Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu framed the expansion in broader economic terms, noting that strengthening direct air links with China reinforces the trade corridors that Canadian exporters depend on daily to reach global markets. The expansion, he added, directly advances Canada's ambition of growing exports to China by 50 percent, while simultaneously contributing to the country's long-term domestic economic growth.
The announcement arrives as Ottawa recalibrates its trade strategy amid shifting global supply chain dynamics, with expanded air cargo capacity to China widely seen as a critical enabler for Canadian businesses seeking to diversify beyond traditional export markets.
Under the newly established arrangement detailed in a news release from Transport Canada, both Canadian and Chinese airlines are now authorized to incrementally scale up direct passenger-combination flights, operate as many as 20 all-cargo flights per week, and secure reciprocal access to all destinations within each other's territory.
Canada's Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon underscored the significance of the development, stating: "Increasing passenger and cargo flights with China is a very positive step towards our trade diversification goals while also reinforcing our strong people-to-people ties."
Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu framed the expansion in broader economic terms, noting that strengthening direct air links with China reinforces the trade corridors that Canadian exporters depend on daily to reach global markets. The expansion, he added, directly advances Canada's ambition of growing exports to China by 50 percent, while simultaneously contributing to the country's long-term domestic economic growth.
The announcement arrives as Ottawa recalibrates its trade strategy amid shifting global supply chain dynamics, with expanded air cargo capacity to China widely seen as a critical enabler for Canadian businesses seeking to diversify beyond traditional export markets.
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