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New Zealand's Annual Inflation Steady at 3.1 Percent
(MENAFN) New Zealand's annual inflation rate remained locked at 3.1 percent in the March 2026 quarter, defying any meaningful retreat and hovering just above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 1-3 percent target band for yet another consecutive period, official data revealed Tuesday.
Stats NZ, the country's national statistics agency, confirmed the reading was unchanged from the prior quarter — a stubborn plateau that will likely sustain pressure on monetary policymakers weighing the path of future interest rate decisions.
Electricity prices emerged once again as the single largest driver of annual inflation, surging 12.5 percent over the year and marking the third straight quarter in which energy costs have led inflationary pressures — a streak that underscores a deepening structural challenge for New Zealand households.
Local authority rates and payments added further upward momentum, climbing 8.8 percent over the year, while meat and poultry prices rose 8.6 percent, compounding cost-of-living strains on consumers. In a rare bright spot, rental costs grew just 1.2 percent annually — the slowest pace recorded in 16 years — offering modest relief to tenants in a historically tight housing market.
On a quarterly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.9 percent in the March 2026 quarter, with petrol prices — up 3.5 percent despite notable declines in both January and February — shouldering the bulk of the increase, Stats NZ said. Higher pharmaceutical costs, driven by a reset in prescription subsidy thresholds, also contributed to the quarterly uptick.
Stripping out the volatile petrol component, the CPI still rose 0.8 percent over the quarter — a reading that signals underlying price pressures remain firmly entrenched across New Zealand's broader economy.
Stats NZ, the country's national statistics agency, confirmed the reading was unchanged from the prior quarter — a stubborn plateau that will likely sustain pressure on monetary policymakers weighing the path of future interest rate decisions.
Electricity prices emerged once again as the single largest driver of annual inflation, surging 12.5 percent over the year and marking the third straight quarter in which energy costs have led inflationary pressures — a streak that underscores a deepening structural challenge for New Zealand households.
Local authority rates and payments added further upward momentum, climbing 8.8 percent over the year, while meat and poultry prices rose 8.6 percent, compounding cost-of-living strains on consumers. In a rare bright spot, rental costs grew just 1.2 percent annually — the slowest pace recorded in 16 years — offering modest relief to tenants in a historically tight housing market.
On a quarterly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.9 percent in the March 2026 quarter, with petrol prices — up 3.5 percent despite notable declines in both January and February — shouldering the bulk of the increase, Stats NZ said. Higher pharmaceutical costs, driven by a reset in prescription subsidy thresholds, also contributed to the quarterly uptick.
Stripping out the volatile petrol component, the CPI still rose 0.8 percent over the quarter — a reading that signals underlying price pressures remain firmly entrenched across New Zealand's broader economy.
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