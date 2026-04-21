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France Extends Fuel Price Relief as Energy Costs Rise
(MENAFN) France has decided to extend its fuel price relief measures into May in response to rising energy costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, according to Economy Minister Roland Lescure.
Speaking on a news agency, Lescure confirmed: “We had support measures in April and we will continue them in May,” indicating that the government will maintain assistance for households and sectors affected by higher fuel prices.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to announce additional support measures later in the day, following earlier indications that a broader assistance package is being prepared for May. The focus will be on industries most impacted by fuel costs, including agriculture, fishing, and road transport.
The French government has already allocated around €130 million in relief spending, with approximately €70 million directed toward transport operators, fishermen, and farmers, and €60 million set aside for energy vouchers.
Lescure also highlighted wider economic pressures, noting a €3.6 billion increase in debt servicing costs due to higher interest rates. He added that the government has slightly revised its 2026 growth forecast downward from 1% to 0.9%.
Officials are also considering additional fiscal adjustments, with potential savings between €4 billion and €6 billion expected to be discussed in an upcoming public finance meeting as France continues to manage inflationary pressure linked to energy markets.
Speaking on a news agency, Lescure confirmed: “We had support measures in April and we will continue them in May,” indicating that the government will maintain assistance for households and sectors affected by higher fuel prices.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to announce additional support measures later in the day, following earlier indications that a broader assistance package is being prepared for May. The focus will be on industries most impacted by fuel costs, including agriculture, fishing, and road transport.
The French government has already allocated around €130 million in relief spending, with approximately €70 million directed toward transport operators, fishermen, and farmers, and €60 million set aside for energy vouchers.
Lescure also highlighted wider economic pressures, noting a €3.6 billion increase in debt servicing costs due to higher interest rates. He added that the government has slightly revised its 2026 growth forecast downward from 1% to 0.9%.
Officials are also considering additional fiscal adjustments, with potential savings between €4 billion and €6 billion expected to be discussed in an upcoming public finance meeting as France continues to manage inflationary pressure linked to energy markets.
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