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Israel murders Four Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Gaza Strip witnessed renewed deadly violence early Tuesday, with four Palestinians killed—including a woman—following Israeli airstrikes and gunfire, according to medical sources and eyewitness accounts.
Three of the victims were killed in an airstrike on the Al-Amal neighborhood in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Medical officials said their bodies were transferred to Nasser Hospital. Witnesses reported that a drone strike hit a group of people in the area, resulting in multiple fatalities.
In a separate incident, artillery fire struck eastern areas of Khan Younis within zones where Israeli forces are positioned, though no casualties were reported in that strike.
In northern Gaza, a 30-year-old woman was killed and others were injured when Israeli naval forces reportedly opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Salatin area west of Beit Lahia, according to witnesses and medical sources.
The incidents are being reported amid continued ceasefire-related tensions. Local authorities in Gaza say violations have persisted since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025, alleging thousands of breaches including killings, arrests, and restrictions on movement and supplies.
According to figures cited by Gaza’s Health Ministry, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured since the agreement took effect.
The broader conflict stems from the war that began in October 2023, which has caused extensive casualties and widespread destruction across Gaza, according to local authorities.
Three of the victims were killed in an airstrike on the Al-Amal neighborhood in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Medical officials said their bodies were transferred to Nasser Hospital. Witnesses reported that a drone strike hit a group of people in the area, resulting in multiple fatalities.
In a separate incident, artillery fire struck eastern areas of Khan Younis within zones where Israeli forces are positioned, though no casualties were reported in that strike.
In northern Gaza, a 30-year-old woman was killed and others were injured when Israeli naval forces reportedly opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Salatin area west of Beit Lahia, according to witnesses and medical sources.
The incidents are being reported amid continued ceasefire-related tensions. Local authorities in Gaza say violations have persisted since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025, alleging thousands of breaches including killings, arrests, and restrictions on movement and supplies.
According to figures cited by Gaza’s Health Ministry, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured since the agreement took effect.
The broader conflict stems from the war that began in October 2023, which has caused extensive casualties and widespread destruction across Gaza, according to local authorities.
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