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Australian Worksite Tragedies Claim Lives of Two Men
(MENAFN) Two men have lost their lives in unrelated workplace incidents across Australia's eastern states of Queensland and New South Wales (NSW), authorities confirmed Tuesday, triggering safety investigations and fresh scrutiny over industrial site protocols.
The first fatality unfolded at a quarry located approximately 20 kilometers southeast of central Brisbane, where a worker was killed following a forklift incident on Monday afternoon. Emergency services were initially dispatched at around 2:20 p.m. after reports emerged of a man sustaining critical injuries at the site.
Resources, Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ), the state's designated regulator overseeing worker safety in heavy industries, confirmed the death on Tuesday, with a spokesperson stating that inquiries into the incident are underway.
Hours earlier, a second tragedy struck in northwest Sydney, where emergency services rushed to the scene of a workplace incident reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. NSW Police Force officers arriving at the location were informed that a 49-year-old man had been in the process of delivering glass panes when multiple sheets collapsed onto him with fatal force.
Despite receiving on-site treatment from ambulance paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities subsequently established a crime scene and formally notified workplace health and safety regulators.
The twin fatalities within a single day cast a grim spotlight on occupational safety standards across Australia's construction and resources sectors, as investigators in both states work to determine the precise circumstances behind each deadly incident.
The first fatality unfolded at a quarry located approximately 20 kilometers southeast of central Brisbane, where a worker was killed following a forklift incident on Monday afternoon. Emergency services were initially dispatched at around 2:20 p.m. after reports emerged of a man sustaining critical injuries at the site.
Resources, Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ), the state's designated regulator overseeing worker safety in heavy industries, confirmed the death on Tuesday, with a spokesperson stating that inquiries into the incident are underway.
Hours earlier, a second tragedy struck in northwest Sydney, where emergency services rushed to the scene of a workplace incident reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. NSW Police Force officers arriving at the location were informed that a 49-year-old man had been in the process of delivering glass panes when multiple sheets collapsed onto him with fatal force.
Despite receiving on-site treatment from ambulance paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities subsequently established a crime scene and formally notified workplace health and safety regulators.
The twin fatalities within a single day cast a grim spotlight on occupational safety standards across Australia's construction and resources sectors, as investigators in both states work to determine the precise circumstances behind each deadly incident.
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