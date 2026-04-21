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Chinese Stocks End Tuesday in Green
(MENAFN) China's benchmark equity indices closed mostly higher on Tuesday, as gains in energy-related sectors outpaced a broad retreat in technology and healthcare stocks, painting a cautiously optimistic picture for the world's second-largest economy's capital markets.
The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.07 percent to finish the session at 4,085.08 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index advanced 0.1 percent to settle at 14,982.14 points — both indices posting modest but meaningful gains amid a turbulent global trading environment.
Combined turnover across the two exchanges reached 2.41 trillion yuan — equivalent to approximately 351.34 billion U.S. dollars — marking a notable pullback from the 2.58 trillion yuan recorded in the prior session, signaling a measurable cooling in trading activity.
Power, coal, and oil stocks emerged as the clear catalysts of Tuesday's rally, drawing investor interest as energy demand optimism took hold. Electronics, medical devices, and furniture shares, however, suffered marked declines, dragging on sentiment across growth-oriented segments of the market.
The ChiNext Index — China's answer to the Nasdaq and the barometer for high-growth enterprises — outperformed its peers, climbing 0.31 percent to close at 3,688.94 points, reflecting selective appetite for emerging growth plays.
In contrast, the STAR Composite Index, which tracks China's sci-tech innovation board, bucked the upward trend, retreating 0.81 percent to end the day at 1,842.37 points — underscoring the ongoing pressure facing the country's technology innovation sector amid shifting market dynamics.
The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.07 percent to finish the session at 4,085.08 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index advanced 0.1 percent to settle at 14,982.14 points — both indices posting modest but meaningful gains amid a turbulent global trading environment.
Combined turnover across the two exchanges reached 2.41 trillion yuan — equivalent to approximately 351.34 billion U.S. dollars — marking a notable pullback from the 2.58 trillion yuan recorded in the prior session, signaling a measurable cooling in trading activity.
Power, coal, and oil stocks emerged as the clear catalysts of Tuesday's rally, drawing investor interest as energy demand optimism took hold. Electronics, medical devices, and furniture shares, however, suffered marked declines, dragging on sentiment across growth-oriented segments of the market.
The ChiNext Index — China's answer to the Nasdaq and the barometer for high-growth enterprises — outperformed its peers, climbing 0.31 percent to close at 3,688.94 points, reflecting selective appetite for emerging growth plays.
In contrast, the STAR Composite Index, which tracks China's sci-tech innovation board, bucked the upward trend, retreating 0.81 percent to end the day at 1,842.37 points — underscoring the ongoing pressure facing the country's technology innovation sector amid shifting market dynamics.
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