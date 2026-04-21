What's Keeping Dubai's Real Estate Projects On Track In A Shifting Market



DHG Properties, a leading Swiss real estate developer in the UAE, points to early planning and structured execution as the foundation for consistent delivery

Helvetia Residences has surpassed 90% of completion and continues to track in line with its scheduled delivery Off-plan transactions continue to account for roughly 62% of activity, signaling sustained demand and reinforcing importance on track delivery timeline

– While recent reports point to a more measured phase in Dubai's real estate activity, one aspect of the market remains notably consistent: construction across major developments continues to move forward steadily. This raises a fundamental question for investors and market observers alike – what enables certain projects to maintain momentum, even as market dynamics evolve? The answer lies in how projects are structured long before construction begins.

As the market enters a more balanced phase, this distinction is becoming more visible. With off-plan transactions accounting for roughly 62% of the sales, buyers are shifting from initial launch enthusiasm toward more informed, selective decision-making. In this environment, execution reliability is emerging as a key differentiator, alongside location, construction quality, and pricing. For developers, this places greater emphasis on planning discipline, financial structuring, and operational control, ensuring that delivery timelines remain stable regardless of market fluctuations.

At DHG Properties, this approach is shaped by a development philosophy rooted in Swiss precision, long-term thinking, and sustainability. Rather than reacting to market conditions as they arise, the focus is on anticipating potential pressure points early – from procurement and cost management to construction sequencing – and embedding processes that ensure consistency throughout the project lifecycle. In practice, this translates into structured execution aligned with clearly defined development timelines from the outset, tight coordination across design, procurement, and construction teams, and disciplined budget control and financial planning.

The impact of this approach is most evident at the project level. In Jumeirah Village Circle, Helvetia Residences has surpassed 90% completion and continues to advance in line with its scheduled delivery timeline. This progress reflects decisions made well before construction began.

“Today's buyers and investors are shifting their attention beyond launch performance toward how developments perform over time, with consistent execution becoming a far more important indicator of reliability and value. By the time construction begins, most of what determines a project's progress has already been defined,” said.“Our responsibility as developers is not to anticipate every market movement, but to build in a way that is prepared for it. That is what ensures continuity and confidence throughout the delivery process.”

As Dubai's real estate market settles into a more balanced rhythm, the projects that stand out are those that continue to progress with clarity, structure, and discipline - long after the initial momentum fades.

DHG Properties operates within DHG Group, a leading Swiss real estate and construction group, with over 30 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 300 completed projects and 2.5 million square meters delivered across Switzerland, Serbia, and the UAE. Led by its Founder and CEO, Blagoje Antic, DHG Group is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy. Its Dubai-based company, DHG Properties is poised to replicate DHG's success in the UAE market by bringing its signature touch of Swiss quality and precision to the country's dynamic real estate sector.

Kashish Punjabi | Srishti Soni

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