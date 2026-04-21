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Iran Refuses US Negotiations Amid Alleged Threats
(MENAFN) Iran says it will not engage in negotiations with the United States while facing pressure and intimidation, according to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday.
Ghalibaf, who has been closely involved in the diplomatic discussions, strongly criticized US President Donald Trump over the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says undermines an already fragile ceasefire agreement.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Ghalibaf accused Trump of attempting to turn negotiations into “a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering,” arguing that such conditions make meaningful dialogue impossible. He also said Iran has prepared additional military options in case a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire collapses this week.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions following US military restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports, which Tehran describes as a breach of the ceasefire arrangement.
Trump announced on Sunday that US officials would travel to Islamabad for further talks, although Iran has not confirmed its participation and has insisted that any negotiations must include the lifting of the blockade.
In further escalation, Trump warned that US forces could target Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not accept Washington’s conditions to end the conflict. The warning has added to regional and market concerns as the ceasefire is scheduled to expire on Tuesday evening in Washington time.
Ghalibaf, who has been closely involved in the diplomatic discussions, strongly criticized US President Donald Trump over the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says undermines an already fragile ceasefire agreement.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Ghalibaf accused Trump of attempting to turn negotiations into “a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering,” arguing that such conditions make meaningful dialogue impossible. He also said Iran has prepared additional military options in case a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire collapses this week.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions following US military restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports, which Tehran describes as a breach of the ceasefire arrangement.
Trump announced on Sunday that US officials would travel to Islamabad for further talks, although Iran has not confirmed its participation and has insisted that any negotiations must include the lifting of the blockade.
In further escalation, Trump warned that US forces could target Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not accept Washington’s conditions to end the conflict. The warning has added to regional and market concerns as the ceasefire is scheduled to expire on Tuesday evening in Washington time.
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