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Schumer Demands FBI Director Resignation Amid Misconduct Allegations
(MENAFN) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for the immediate resignation of the FBI director, citing newly reported allegations about his behavior and suitability for the role.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer referenced reporting by a media outlet that described Kash Patel as having a pattern of “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences,” and claimed he is “known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication."
Schumer said the allegations reinforced concerns previously raised by Senate Democrats, arguing that Patel is unfit for the position.
“[The reporting] only confirmed what Senate Democrats have said from the start — Kash Patel is not simply unqualified. He's a grave risk to the rule of law and to American national security,” he said.
The New York Democrat also said he has formally asked acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to preserve all records and communications related to Patel’s conduct, warning against any effort to conceal or dismiss the matter.
He stressed that leadership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation requires stability and professionalism, which he claimed are currently lacking.
"Americans deserve steady, sober leadership from their FBI director and they're not getting it, (it) seems, in any way," he said.
Schumer concluded by urging Patel to resign immediately, warning that his continued service poses risks to national security: “Patel must resign immediately. Every day he remains in office subjects America to serious and unnecessary risks.”
Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer referenced reporting by a media outlet that described Kash Patel as having a pattern of “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences,” and claimed he is “known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication."
Schumer said the allegations reinforced concerns previously raised by Senate Democrats, arguing that Patel is unfit for the position.
“[The reporting] only confirmed what Senate Democrats have said from the start — Kash Patel is not simply unqualified. He's a grave risk to the rule of law and to American national security,” he said.
The New York Democrat also said he has formally asked acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to preserve all records and communications related to Patel’s conduct, warning against any effort to conceal or dismiss the matter.
He stressed that leadership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation requires stability and professionalism, which he claimed are currently lacking.
"Americans deserve steady, sober leadership from their FBI director and they're not getting it, (it) seems, in any way," he said.
Schumer concluded by urging Patel to resign immediately, warning that his continued service poses risks to national security: “Patel must resign immediately. Every day he remains in office subjects America to serious and unnecessary risks.”
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