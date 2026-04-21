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Trump Says Retrieving Iran’s Enriched Uranium Will Be ‘Difficult’
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Monday that retrieving Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile would be a lengthy and complex undertaking.
He referred to “Operation Midnight Hammer,” describing it as a “complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran,” referencing strikes he ordered in June 2025 on Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump has repeatedly maintained that those attacks destroyed Iran’s nuclear program and has recently characterized the remaining uranium material as “dust.”
“Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process,” he added.
The comments come as preparations continue for possible high-level talks in Islamabad. Trump said US representatives are expected to travel there for negotiations, though Iran has not confirmed participation and is insisting on the lifting of US-imposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz as a precondition.
Earlier diplomatic engagement between the two sides took place in Islamabad on April 11–12, marking the first direct high-level contact since the US and Iran severed diplomatic relations in 1979. However, those discussions ended without any breakthrough.
He referred to “Operation Midnight Hammer,” describing it as a “complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran,” referencing strikes he ordered in June 2025 on Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump has repeatedly maintained that those attacks destroyed Iran’s nuclear program and has recently characterized the remaining uranium material as “dust.”
“Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process,” he added.
The comments come as preparations continue for possible high-level talks in Islamabad. Trump said US representatives are expected to travel there for negotiations, though Iran has not confirmed participation and is insisting on the lifting of US-imposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz as a precondition.
Earlier diplomatic engagement between the two sides took place in Islamabad on April 11–12, marking the first direct high-level contact since the US and Iran severed diplomatic relations in 1979. However, those discussions ended without any breakthrough.
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