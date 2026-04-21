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Russia Says Its Forces Claimed Control of Luhansk Region
(MENAFN) Russian forces have seized full control of the Luhansk region, state media reported Tuesday — a claim Kyiv has previously rejected as false.
"The liberation of the Luhansk People's Republic has been fully completed," Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, declared during a visit to the command post of the Southern Group of Forces. He added that units of the Joint Grouping of Forces are continuing offensive operations in multiple directions.
The announcement, carried by a state news agency, echoes a similar declaration made by Russia's Defense Ministry on April 1, which also claimed full control over the Luhansk People's Republic. Ukrainian authorities swiftly dismissed that assertion the following day, insisting their forces remained in active defensive positions within the region.
Gerasimov said Russian troops captured 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers of territory throughout March and April alone. Since the start of the year, he added, Moscow's forces have brought 80 settlements and more than 1,700 square kilometers of territory under their control.
The conflicting claims underscore the deepening information war surrounding the battlefield situation in eastern Ukraine, where ground realities remain difficult to independently verify. No immediate response from Ukrainian officials to Gerasimov's latest statement had been issued at the time of publication.
"The liberation of the Luhansk People's Republic has been fully completed," Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, declared during a visit to the command post of the Southern Group of Forces. He added that units of the Joint Grouping of Forces are continuing offensive operations in multiple directions.
The announcement, carried by a state news agency, echoes a similar declaration made by Russia's Defense Ministry on April 1, which also claimed full control over the Luhansk People's Republic. Ukrainian authorities swiftly dismissed that assertion the following day, insisting their forces remained in active defensive positions within the region.
Gerasimov said Russian troops captured 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers of territory throughout March and April alone. Since the start of the year, he added, Moscow's forces have brought 80 settlements and more than 1,700 square kilometers of territory under their control.
The conflicting claims underscore the deepening information war surrounding the battlefield situation in eastern Ukraine, where ground realities remain difficult to independently verify. No immediate response from Ukrainian officials to Gerasimov's latest statement had been issued at the time of publication.
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