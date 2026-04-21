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US, Philippines Kick Off Largest-Ever Balikatan Exercises
(MENAFN) The United States and the Philippines launched their most expansive joint military exercises on record Monday, signaling a deepening of defense ties across the Asia-Pacific as regional tensions persist.
The 41st edition of Balikatan — running through May 8 — represents the largest iteration of the annual war games in the exercise's history, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Roughly 17,000 troops drawn from the Philippines, the US, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand are taking part in the drills, with an additional 13 nations attending in an observer capacity under the International Observers Program.
Philippine Army chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. set the tone at the opening ceremony, declaring that "to our allies and partners, your presence here today sends a clear and unmistakable message that security is shared and that partnership remains our strongest advantage."
In a historic first, Japanese forces are participating as active contributors rather than observers, fielding approximately 1,400 personnel alongside three naval vessels and two aircraft. The Japan Self-Defense Forces are expected to conduct a live test-firing of a Type-88 guided missile during the exercises, according to media.
The drills will also see the Indian-made BrahMos cruise missile system undergo simulated firing during the maritime strike phase, the Philippine News Agency reported. The Philippines became the first international buyer of the BrahMos system with a nearly $375 million purchase in 2022, with initial battery deliveries completed in April 2024.
Beijing responded with pointed criticism. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news conference in Beijing that "what the Asia-Pacific needs most is peace and tranquility, and the last thing the region needs is division and confrontation as a result of the introduction of external forces."
"No military and security cooperation should be conducted at the expense of mutual understanding and trust as well as peace and stability in the region," Guo added.
The Philippines holds the distinction of being Washington's oldest military ally in the Asia-Pacific, with US forces maintaining access to Philippine military installations under a longstanding bilateral defense treaty.
The 41st edition of Balikatan — running through May 8 — represents the largest iteration of the annual war games in the exercise's history, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Roughly 17,000 troops drawn from the Philippines, the US, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand are taking part in the drills, with an additional 13 nations attending in an observer capacity under the International Observers Program.
Philippine Army chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. set the tone at the opening ceremony, declaring that "to our allies and partners, your presence here today sends a clear and unmistakable message that security is shared and that partnership remains our strongest advantage."
In a historic first, Japanese forces are participating as active contributors rather than observers, fielding approximately 1,400 personnel alongside three naval vessels and two aircraft. The Japan Self-Defense Forces are expected to conduct a live test-firing of a Type-88 guided missile during the exercises, according to media.
The drills will also see the Indian-made BrahMos cruise missile system undergo simulated firing during the maritime strike phase, the Philippine News Agency reported. The Philippines became the first international buyer of the BrahMos system with a nearly $375 million purchase in 2022, with initial battery deliveries completed in April 2024.
Beijing responded with pointed criticism. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news conference in Beijing that "what the Asia-Pacific needs most is peace and tranquility, and the last thing the region needs is division and confrontation as a result of the introduction of external forces."
"No military and security cooperation should be conducted at the expense of mutual understanding and trust as well as peace and stability in the region," Guo added.
The Philippines holds the distinction of being Washington's oldest military ally in the Asia-Pacific, with US forces maintaining access to Philippine military installations under a longstanding bilateral defense treaty.
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