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US Veterans Arrested During Capitol Hill Protest Against Iran War
(MENAFN) Dozens of US military veterans were arrested on Monday during a protest in Washington, D.C. opposing the ongoing US-Israeli war involving Iran.
The group, numbering around 60 veterans and family members, gathered inside the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Many participants wore military uniforms, while others included visibly disabled veterans. They displayed banners reading “End the War on Iran” and “We Can't Afford Another War,” and stood in formation during a symbolic ceremony.
As part of the demonstration, participants carried out a flag-folding ritual meant to honor US service members who have died in the conflict, as well as those who could be killed if fighting escalates further. Some also held red tulips in remembrance of Iranian casualties, referencing the conflict that, according to their statements, began on Feb. 28 under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Before being detained, Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War, said: “This war is already deeply unpopular, and it is already a crisis for the Trump administration. More than 100 service members have already started to file as COs. But if even more stand up, and some speak out, we have a real chance of deepening this crisis for Trump in a way that forces them to pull back from this war,” referring to conscientious objectors who refuse participation in conflicts they consider unethical.
Authorities reported that roughly five dozen protesters were arrested by US Capitol Police for civil disobedience, according to organizing groups.
Another participant, Tyler Romero, encouraged active-duty troops to reconsider their involvement, stating: “This is the most important historical moment of our lifetime, and what you choose to do matters. I can tell you from experience that continuing to help the war machine will only cause you more pain.”
The demonstration was organized by a coalition of activist and veteran-focused groups, including About Face, Veterans For Peace, Common Defense, and several others advocating against continued military engagement.
The group, numbering around 60 veterans and family members, gathered inside the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Many participants wore military uniforms, while others included visibly disabled veterans. They displayed banners reading “End the War on Iran” and “We Can't Afford Another War,” and stood in formation during a symbolic ceremony.
As part of the demonstration, participants carried out a flag-folding ritual meant to honor US service members who have died in the conflict, as well as those who could be killed if fighting escalates further. Some also held red tulips in remembrance of Iranian casualties, referencing the conflict that, according to their statements, began on Feb. 28 under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Before being detained, Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War, said: “This war is already deeply unpopular, and it is already a crisis for the Trump administration. More than 100 service members have already started to file as COs. But if even more stand up, and some speak out, we have a real chance of deepening this crisis for Trump in a way that forces them to pull back from this war,” referring to conscientious objectors who refuse participation in conflicts they consider unethical.
Authorities reported that roughly five dozen protesters were arrested by US Capitol Police for civil disobedience, according to organizing groups.
Another participant, Tyler Romero, encouraged active-duty troops to reconsider their involvement, stating: “This is the most important historical moment of our lifetime, and what you choose to do matters. I can tell you from experience that continuing to help the war machine will only cause you more pain.”
The demonstration was organized by a coalition of activist and veteran-focused groups, including About Face, Veterans For Peace, Common Defense, and several others advocating against continued military engagement.
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