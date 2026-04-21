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Iran Denounces US Seizure of Cargo Ship
(MENAFN) Iran has strongly condemned the seizure of a cargo vessel by US forces in the Gulf of Oman, calling the action illegal and a violation of international law, according to a statement released Tuesday.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the operation targeted the Iranian commercial ship Touska, alleging it was carried out by what it described as the US “terrorist army.” The ministry characterized the incident as “maritime piracy and a terrorist act,” arguing that it breaches international regulations as well as an existing ceasefire arrangement between the two sides that began on April 8.
The statement demanded the immediate release of the vessel, its crew, and their families. It also warned that Iran would use “all its capacities” to protect its national interests and security, while placing responsibility for any further escalation on the United States.
Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei also reacted strongly, describing the incident as a “war crime” linked to the ongoing restrictions on Iranian maritime activity. He added that “any action against an Iranian ship will certainly be met with a response,” as reported by state media.
On the other side, US Central Command confirmed that its naval forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel after it allegedly failed to comply with instructions related to the blockade. Officials also stated that since April 13, US forces have redirected 27 commercial ships attempting to move in or out of Iranian ports.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following a series of military exchanges between Iran, the United States, and Israel in recent months, which have further strained security conditions across the region.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the operation targeted the Iranian commercial ship Touska, alleging it was carried out by what it described as the US “terrorist army.” The ministry characterized the incident as “maritime piracy and a terrorist act,” arguing that it breaches international regulations as well as an existing ceasefire arrangement between the two sides that began on April 8.
The statement demanded the immediate release of the vessel, its crew, and their families. It also warned that Iran would use “all its capacities” to protect its national interests and security, while placing responsibility for any further escalation on the United States.
Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei also reacted strongly, describing the incident as a “war crime” linked to the ongoing restrictions on Iranian maritime activity. He added that “any action against an Iranian ship will certainly be met with a response,” as reported by state media.
On the other side, US Central Command confirmed that its naval forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel after it allegedly failed to comply with instructions related to the blockade. Officials also stated that since April 13, US forces have redirected 27 commercial ships attempting to move in or out of Iranian ports.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following a series of military exchanges between Iran, the United States, and Israel in recent months, which have further strained security conditions across the region.
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