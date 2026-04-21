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US Scales Back Intel Sharing with S. Korea After Leak Dispute
(MENAFN) The United States has introduced partial restrictions on sharing satellite-based intelligence with South Korea following a dispute over the public disclosure of sensitive information related to North Korea’s nuclear activities, according to reports citing military officials.
A senior official said Washington began limiting access earlier this month to certain intelligence tied to North Korea’s technological capabilities, which are widely understood to be connected to its nuclear program. As stated by reports citing Yonhap News, the restrictions affect specific satellite-derived intelligence, though exact details were not disclosed.
A military source confirmed the change, saying: “It's true that the US side has been restricting sharing parts of North Korean intelligence collected through satellites from early this month. (The restricted sharing of intelligence) is related to information regarding parts of North Korea's technology.” The official did not elaborate further.
The decision follows remarks made last month by South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who publicly identified the Kusong region as the location of a uranium enrichment facility during a parliamentary session.
Although the adjustment has affected certain intelligence flows, officials stressed that overall cooperation between the allies remains strong. Key security data, including information on missile launches and military movements by North Korea, continues to be shared without interruption, maintaining South Korea’s defensive readiness.
The controversy arose after Chung’s remarks were interpreted by Washington as potentially revealing intelligence believed to have originated from US sources. South Korean officials, however, stated that the information was based on open-source material.
Chung later expressed regret over the situation, clarifying that his comments were intended to explain policy direction toward Pyongyang rather than disclose classified intelligence.
A senior official said Washington began limiting access earlier this month to certain intelligence tied to North Korea’s technological capabilities, which are widely understood to be connected to its nuclear program. As stated by reports citing Yonhap News, the restrictions affect specific satellite-derived intelligence, though exact details were not disclosed.
A military source confirmed the change, saying: “It's true that the US side has been restricting sharing parts of North Korean intelligence collected through satellites from early this month. (The restricted sharing of intelligence) is related to information regarding parts of North Korea's technology.” The official did not elaborate further.
The decision follows remarks made last month by South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who publicly identified the Kusong region as the location of a uranium enrichment facility during a parliamentary session.
Although the adjustment has affected certain intelligence flows, officials stressed that overall cooperation between the allies remains strong. Key security data, including information on missile launches and military movements by North Korea, continues to be shared without interruption, maintaining South Korea’s defensive readiness.
The controversy arose after Chung’s remarks were interpreted by Washington as potentially revealing intelligence believed to have originated from US sources. South Korean officials, however, stated that the information was based on open-source material.
Chung later expressed regret over the situation, clarifying that his comments were intended to explain policy direction toward Pyongyang rather than disclose classified intelligence.
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