Azerbaijan Dispatches New Batch Of Diesel Fuel To Armenia (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 09:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The new batch of diesel fuel was dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia today, Trend reports.

A train consisting of 16 wagons loaded with 974 tons of diesel fuel departed from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in the direction of Boyuk Kasik station.

Thus, the cargo will be delivered to Armenia via transit through the territory of Georgia.

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09:47

The next batch of fuel (16 wagons of diesel) will be sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia as part of the supply of fuel products today, Trend reports.

On April 14, 22 railcars of diesel fuel were exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On April 11, 15 wagons (887 tons) of diesel fuel were shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia. So far, 6,312 tons of diesel (including the last delivery), 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).

On March 24 of this year, 4 wagons of fertilizers with a total weight of 271 tons and one wagon of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On March 25, 5 wagons with wheat, weighing a total of 350 tons, were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.