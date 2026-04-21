Murad Saeed Seat Dispute: ECP Puts By-Election On Hold

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the by-election for a vacant Senate seat after issuing a stay order.

According to details, the matter came under review due to ambiguity regarding the constitutional status of Murad Saeed's Senate seat. Following a hearing on a petition filed by Jalal Khan, a member of the provincial assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League (N), the commission ordered a halt to the by-election process for the concerned seat.

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The petitioner argued that Murad Saeed has not yet taken the oath, and under the Constitution, a person is considered a member of the upper house only after taking the oath. Therefore, the constitutional status of the seat being vacant and the legality of holding a by-election must be clarified.

The Election Commission directed that the electoral process should not proceed until the matter is fully clarified legally. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for May 7.

As a result of the stay order, the by-election for the said Senate seat has been temporarily halted. Constitutional experts believe that the decision in this case could set an important precedent for the future.

It is worth noting that elections for the vacant Senate seat of Murad Saeed were scheduled to be held on April 23.