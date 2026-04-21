Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Etawah Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Two Car Repair Shops Local News


2026-04-21 05:01:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A massive fire broke out at two car repair shops in Etawah near Eidgah Tiraha, triggering panic in the area. Several vehicles, tyres and equipment were gutted as explosions were heard. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after intense efforts. 0:00 Fire breaks out at Eidgah Tiraha in Etawah 2:30 Oxygen cylinders also explode during fire 3:11 Three fire tenders control blaze after struggle

MENAFN21042026007385015968ID1111009530



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search